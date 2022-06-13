How to Qualify for a Long-Term Care Claim

When can a person qualify for a claim under a long-term care insurance policy?

By C. Brant Steck, CFP

When does a person qualify for a claim under a long-term care insurance policy? Quite simply, it’s the inability to perform two of six activities of daily living or to have cognitive impairment as attested to by the client's personal physician.

C. Brant Steck

Long-term care insurance doesn't replace medical care or medical insurance – it’s insurance to assure basic personal needs are met, things like getting up in the morning, moving around your home, dressing, eating, using the facilities… all the basic things.

The “activities of daily living” or ADLs are:

Bathing

Eating

Transferring

Toileting

Continence

The inability to perform two of these six activities of daily living is what nearly any insurance company would require in order to initiate a long-term care insurance claim.

About the author: C. Brant Steck, CFP®

C. Brant Steck, CFP®, a risk management consultant at First Element Insurance Planners and vice president at BUI, partners with fee-only planning firms to provide consistent, objective risk management resources, enabling them to address risk management in a process-driven, proactive manner.