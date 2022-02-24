David Macchia, founder of Wealth2k, discusses the pros and cons of annuities, and how to tell if an annuity is right for you and in your best interest.

By David Macchia

I love annuities!

I hate annuities!

That’s the way it is with these unique financial vehicles. People seem to either love them or hate them. In this video, annuity expert David Macchia provides a thoughtful, sensible, and accurate understanding of how annuities may fit into your financial life. In addition, he wrote a full article on the topic, which you can read here. Below is a short summary of his article.

David Macchia

No Money Vehicle is Perceived as “Great” All the Time

The popularity of various savings and investment vehicles may surge or wane depending upon prevailing psychology and economic conditions.

When considering annuities, trust what your self-interest tells you; Ask questions of the insurance agent or financial advisor who is recommending the annuity. Ask as many questions as it takes for you to feel comfortable. If an annuity isn’t right for you, the answers to the questions below will inform your self-interest.

Your discovery process should include questions like these:

1. What is the term of the annuity? Five years? Seven years? Ask yourself, “What time commitment am I comfortable with?”

2. What are the liquidity provisions? Am I able to withdraw money annually without penalty? How much? 10% annually? (That’s typical)

3. What is the annuity’s surrender charge? This is important because the surrender charge is the penalty you will pay if you cash in the annuity before its term.

4. By what method does the annuity credit interest? This can be a complicated issue because, increasingly, the interest rates annuities pay are linked to the performance of one or more stock indexes, such as the S&P 500.

Annuities for Providing Monthly Retirement Income

In retirement, it’s about your income, not your wealth. Income is what creates your standard of living. Annuities are unique among all financial vehicles because they alone can guarantee the payment of an income for as long as you live.

In their purest form, annuities are similar to Social Security. In order to pay someone an income for life, annuities - including Social Security - must be funded with dollars. Social Security is funded over your working lifetime, with small, week-by-week deposits which are deducted from your paycheck. Annuities are typically funded by depositing a lump sum of money with an insurance company.

Why the Annuity Hate?

At times, criticism of annuities has been warranted. Some annuity contracts were designed with extremely complex provisions, may have had excessive costs, or maybe incorporated all of these poor qualities in one annuity. These are the “bad apple” type of annuity and, happily, they have been mostly thrust out of existence. The truth is, it’s easy to find annuities with consumer-friendly features.

The most vociferous critics of annuities tend to be certain investment advisors who may be compromised in that they have a competing financial agenda – if the investor’s money is sent to an insurance company to purchase an annuity, that’s money the investment advisor can’t manage and earn fees on.

Another factor that has led to criticism of annuities arose out of poor marketing practices, especially in the solicitation of seniors. Although these issues occurred in the past, and they involved only a tiny fraction of the insurance agent population and just a small percentage of annuities, they tarnished the reputation of the annuity industry as a whole and made it harder for people to differentiate between annuities to avoid versus annuities to welcome with open arms.

The good news is that virtually all of this “bad stuff” has been relegated to history. Today it’s easy to find annuities with low costs, generous withdrawal provisions, and excellent overall benefits.

Let your self-interest tell you if purchasing an annuity is the right thing for you.

The full article originally appeared on Wealthpop's RetirementInvestor.

About the author: David Macchia

David Macchia is an author, public speaker and entrepreneur focused on improving the current state of retirement income planning. He is the founder of Wealth2k, Inc, and the developer of the widely used retirement income solution, The Income for Life Model®. Recently, David developed Women And Income™, the first retirement income solution developed to address the differentiated needs and preferences of female investors. David is the author of the consumer finance book, “Lucky Retiree: How to Create and Keep Your Retirement Income with The Income for Life Model®.”