Post-death Distributions of IRAs to Heirs Don't Work the Way You Thought

The IRS recently released IRS Publication 590-B, which explains how the SECURE Act rules would work for post-death distributions to IRA beneficiaries. And the rules are not what anyone thought they would be, Bill Harris, CFP, RMA, the co-founder of WH Cornerstone Investments, said in this Retirement Daily video.

