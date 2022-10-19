New York Long-term Care Trust Program to Provide Long-term Care Benefits for Eligible Residents

By Scott A. Olson, CLTC

A recently proposed payroll tax may soon impact the take-home pay of those working in the state of New York. Even residents of neighboring states (Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania) who work in New York, could be subject to this new tax.

Scott Olson

New York Senate Bill s9082 enacts the New York Long-Term Care Trust Program. The program is modeled after the Washington Long-Term Care Trust Act (renamed “WA Cares Fund”) which was finalized in April 2021. Washington’s program was recently upheld by a federal judge and Washington state will begin collecting the tax on July 1, 2023.

Washington is the first state to establish a social insurance program to fund long-term care. Other states are close behind. In addition to New York, ten other states are considering similar proposals including Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Utah.

New York seeks to avoid Washington’s mistakes

As noted last February in an article in Retirement Daily, the state of Washington made a lot of mistakes when it created the law. They were forced to make several revisions. One mistake they couldn’t fix was the one-time exemption from the tax. The law allowed anyone working in Washington to opt out of the tax if they purchased a private long-term care insurance policy before November 1, 2021.

Over 450,000 Washingtonians purchased private long-term care insurance and opted out of the tax. Because of this one-time opt-out, the state of Washington will miss out on hundreds of millions of dollars of tax revenue. New York’s version of the law avoids this mistake. As proposed, the only way for workers in New York to opt out of this new payroll tax is to own a private long-term care insurance policy no later than January 1st of the year the law is passed.

For example, if the law is passed in 2023, in order to opt out of the tax, you must have already owned a long-term care insurance policy by January 1st, 2023. In other words, if you wait until the law is passed to buy long-term care insurance it’ll be too late for you to opt out. (see page 12, lines 40 through 55)

How much could the New York tax be?

The Washington program is funded through a .58% payroll deduction and provides a lifetime benefit cap of $36,500 (adjusted for inflation). The proposed New York version of the program has a similar lifetime cap of $36,500 (adjusted for inflation). However, the New York program has two features that could make the payroll deduction much higher than .58%, possibly as high as .99%.

The New York program is portable and can pay benefits in all 50 states. The Washington program only pays benefits for care received in the state of Washington. Washington actuaries estimate full portability would increase the tax by 36 basis points.



The New York program will pay benefits retroactively to the date a claim is filed. The Washington program does not pay any benefits for care received while a claim is being processed. They estimate most claims will take 45 to 90 days to process. Washington actuaries estimate this feature would increase the tax by about 5 basis points.

Those working in New York, with above-average incomes, could end up paying almost as much for the long-term care tax than they might ever receive in benefits from the program. Higher-income workers might be better off purchasing a small long-term care insurance policy and choosing to opt out of the state program.

Since no one can be certain if this bill will become law, what should you do?

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Buy a small policy.

The 450,000 Washingtonians who opted out of the “WA Cares Fund” bought small long-term care insurance policies. Most of them purchased policies that cost less than $100 per month. If the New York bill becomes law, you’ll be glad you have a policy so that you can opt out of the program. If the bill doesn’t become law, at least you didn’t waste a lot of money.

Insider’s tip: consider adding an inexpensive nonforfeiture rider to your small long-term care insurance policy. After you’ve owned your policy for three years, a nonforfeiture rider allows you to stop paying premiums but still retain some of your benefits.

If possible, buy an “easy issue” policy.

The hardest part about buying long-term care insurance is being healthy enough to qualify for it. The underwriting process can be arduous, sometimes taking 8 to 12 weeks for approval. Since time is of the essence, look for an “easy issue” policy. “Easy issue” policies do not require medical records and are often approved in days, not weeks. “Easy issue” policies usually only require a brief phone health interview and a prescription drug check.

Apply soon before the insurance companies are overwhelmed.

Last year, most insurance companies stopped selling long-term care insurance in the state of Washington because the demand was overwhelming. Underwriting departments were log-jammed. Some applications took months to be underwritten. As more New Yorkers learn about this proposed law, a similar surge in demand is possible. Don’t assume that you can wait until December 31st to apply for a policy.

About the author: Scott Olson

Scott has helped thousands of consumers in all 50 states shop for long-term care insurance. He's the co-founder of www.LTCShop.com and has been specializing in long-term care insurance since 1995. Scott's book "Simple LTC Solution: How to Protect Your Life’s Savings with a Long-Term Care Partnership Program" is available on Amazon.