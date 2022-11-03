Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement.

In today’s episode, Anspach discusses: How much can I spend each month once I've retired?

Anspach says that she likes to make a thorough financial model for clients and figure out the timeline of income and expenses so that they can plan how much to take out from savings and investments. According to Anspach, the main goal is to find the balance “between holding enough back that you have plenty for later in life, including potential long-term care expenses, and making sure that you enjoy life during your early retirement years, what are called the go-go years, making sure that you have enough extra for travel or visiting grandkids or remodel or some things that you can do at that stage in life.”

One of the biggest expenses in retirement is housing, and although there are many sites that claim paying off a mortgage by retirement age is a good idea, it really depends on the demographic, according to Anspach. For those with a higher household net worth, it might be okay for them to delay paying it off, but households with fewer resources should pay off their mortgages by the time they retire because they would also have to worry about paying property taxes on top of that. In addition, says Anspach, keep in mind major home expenses, such as plumbing or renovation, when calculating house expenses.

Another big expense in retirement is healthcare, which again depends on the demographics. Anspach reminds readers that once they retire their employer will no longer be covering most of their healthcare expenses. In those cases, she encourages you to set aside $1000 per month for a health plan. “Often people have heard, ‘oh, I get free healthcare.’ Well, not quite,” Anspach says. “Medicare just covers a portion of your healthcare. Medicare Part A, the free part, is hospital insurance, but there's also Part B that you pay a premium for.” It’s important to think of those two expenses when it comes to healthcare.

When thinking about spending in retirement, it’s a good idea to think about it in terms of total spending, as well as in terms of essential and non-essential spending. Anspach found that those spending $50,00-$75,000 have a pretty good idea of what’s necessary and what’s not, but those who spend significantly more or less than that in retirement have room to adjust their spending plan.

Another thing to think about is what will and won’t be affected by inflation. For things that will be affected, like homeowner’s insurance and property taxes, Anspach would apply a higher inflation rate in the plan and adjust it based on the phase of retirement they are in. Read Retirement Daily’s article on The Three Phases of Retirement, written by Anspach, to learn more about the Go-Go, Slow-Go, and No-Go years.

Overall, it’s important to have a long planning horizon, regardless of how long you think you might live. Anspach says a lot of people underestimate how long they might live and either plan in small increments or spend more than they should. But if they are relatively healthy then there’s no reason why they shouldn’t plan on living longer. Once people have that plan, Anspach says it’s a good idea to set up your potential spending as a monthly retirement paycheck. “I sometimes see people take out a lump sum and park it in their checking account and then allocate it out, and I just don't think it works as well,” she says. “It can cause you to overspend if you're that type, or it can cause you to say, ‘oh, I'm gonna scrimp back, because I wanna take as little out as possible’ and maybe you have room to take more out.”

Stay tuned for the next most common retirement question, where Anspach discusses what your sources of income are and what financial assets you should draw on first during retirement.