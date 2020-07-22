How Ministers Should Plan for Retirement, Social Security and Taxes

The Internal Revenue Code provides churches and the religious with different tax rules than what generally apply to others. Among these different rules are that churches themselves are tax exempt and so generally do not pay income taxes. Another is that for retirement plans, “church plans” are subject to different rules than qualified plans of most other organizations.

Ministers are subject to two rules that treat them differently than other employees. One is that all ministers are treated as self-employed for Social Security tax purposes even if they are employees of a church. Also, what might be the biggest difference between ministers and other taxpayers is that ministers may be able to opt out of Social Security and Medicare completely under certain circumstances.