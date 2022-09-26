Longevity Risk & Retirement Income Solutions

There are several ways to create retirement income. Learn about the different types of annuities and target date funds and how to find the right solution for your retirement plan.

By Dan Keady, CFP, RMA

When you’re younger, you need life insurance in case you die too soon. But when you’re older, the concern flips.

You might live longer than expected.

Dan Keady

It’s called longevity risk, and it’s the biggest financial threat for retirees, according to a recent report from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. The more years you live, the more expenses you’ll pay.

That means you might need a different kind of insurance.

Annuities are the only financial product that can provide longevity insurance. They provide a series of payments that can last the rest of your life and your spouse’s life.

To be sure, annuities may be appropriate for part of your retirement plan, but not all of it. And if you can rely on Social Security and a pension to provide more than two-thirds of your expenses, you probably have all the lifetime income you need. Social Security is usually not enough, though, and pensions are increasingly rare.

More and more, 401(k) plans offer annuity options, along with mutual funds, to address longevity risk. You should check with your employer about their workplace retirement plans to see if they offer – or will offer – annuities. You can also purchase annuities through insurance companies.

As you research annuities, be warned: there’s a bewildering number of options that often have strange names, different rules, and a range of uses.

Here are some things to consider.

Fixed annuities

Deferred fixed annuities feature a guaranteed interest rate that may be for one year or multiple years. They won’t go up or down in value regardless of whether stocks rise or fall. Instead, they only compound interest. The key benefit is you can convert a fixed annuity into a guaranteed lifetime income in the future. One thing to consider, though, is that some fixed annuities may have surrender charges for excess withdrawals prior to maturity.

There’s also a fixed index annuity. The interest earned is based on the performance of indexes, such as the S&P 500. You may earn more than a fixed annuity if the index performs well, but if the index performs poorly, you may earn zero interest. There are also complex crediting methods with limits to upside with cap rate and participation rates. Plus, many of the indexes offered are not as well known and do not pay dividends.

Variable annuities

The value of variable annuities rises or falls based on what happens with the actual investments of the selected account. A newer type of variable annuity – often called a buffer annuity – protects against some of the downsides (often the first 10% of losses), but it also limits the upside. The obvious benefit of variable annuities is there’s more upside with tax deferral, but there are also potential losses.

Income annuities

While you can convert fixed and variable annuities into annuity income, there are also “income annuities.” The simple version is the single premium immediate annuity (SPIA) with income that starts within 12 months. You get guaranteed income for as long as you and/or your spouse live by transferring longevity risk to the insurance company. The income stops, though, after you both pass away. Also, the contract is often irrevocable.

Most people select annuities so that if they pass early, the beneficiary gets the remaining value. Other versions allow a deferral period before income starts. The longer you wait, the higher the income, because you’ll likely receive payments for a shorter period of time.

Some variable annuities and fixed index annuities feature an “income rider,” often called a guaranteed lifetime withdrawal benefit. Until the funds are exhausted by withdrawals and fees – subject to excess withdrawal fees – you have access to these funds. Not everyone fully understands how the product works, though, because of many moving parts.

Custom target date funds

Instead of merging your investments with annuities for lifetime income, some employers offer what’s called a custom target date fund (TDF). These innovations are becoming more popular.

Unlike regular TDFs, these combine your diversified mutual funds with an embedded annuity. When you’re younger, the investments are more aggressive and less of your money goes to the annuity. As you get closer to the retirement date, that strategy gets reversed to be more conservative. After the target date, you’ll have the money you’ve earned, plus the option of future lifetime income that stems from annuities.

This is easy and eliminates the core problem with TDFs, which is that they have no lifetime income. However, you often don’t get to pick your annuity and mutual fund options.

Pay attention to details

Just like any major purchase, there are several considerations when shopping for annuities:

Consider the financial strength of the insurance company offering annuities, for instance, to see if they can guarantee the annuity payments when you need them. You can do this by asking the agent for information on financial ratings, such as those from AM Best.

Be sure you understand how each annuity works. Some are very simple, and if they have fees, they don’t cost much. Others are very complex and have higher fees. Make sure the annuity you purchase is designed for your specific need. That could be a fixed annuity as a bond fund substitute, for example, which reduces volatility and allows lifetime income to transfer longevity risk to an insurance company.

Many retail annuities – the ones you buy instead of getting from your employer – often have high surrender charges. These can last for many years if you decide to cancel your annuity contract.

Once you start receiving the lifetime annuity payments, you often cannot change your mind and get your money back.

If you purchase annuities with non-IRA or plan assets, withdrawals before you turn age 59½ are subject to IRS penalty – just like your IRA.

Ignore the hype you may hear. For example, if you hear promotions about annuities that feature a “bonus,” remember that the “10% bonus” is not free money. In other words, this often means lower interest rates or other less favorable terms.

If you purchase annuities, be sure to read the contracts when they’re delivered. You can return the contract and get a refund (details vary by state).

The possibility of living longer than expected is a nice problem to have, but as you consider annuities, remember what they say on Star Trek. You don’t just want to live long. You want to live long and prosper.

About the author: Dan Keady

Dan Keady, CFP®, RMA® is TIAA’s Chief Financial Planning Strategist and a Registered Representative of TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC. This material is for informational or educational purposes only and does not constitute fiduciary investment advice under ERISA, a securities recommendation under all securities laws, or an insurance product recommendation under state insurance laws or regulations.