Learn About the Labor Department's Revised Fiduciary Rule

Today, from 3 pm ET to 3:30 pm ET, Knut Rostad, co-founder and chair of the Committee for the Fiduciary Standard and co-founder and president of the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard, will discuss in a Retirement Daily Briefing call the Labor Department's proposed rule that will allow “a wide variety of payments" to retirement advisers "that would otherwise violate the prohibited transaction rules.

Those payments would include include “commissions, 12b-1 fees, trailing commissions, sales loads, mark-ups and mark-downs, and revenue sharing payments from investment providers or third parties” and would extend to rollover advice, according to the proposal.