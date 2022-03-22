Investing While the Fed Tightens and War Continues in Ukraine

With the war in Ukraine and the Fed tightening, the world is certainly uncertain right now. Here's the scoop on investing during this time.

By Daniel Kern, CFA

The Federal Reserve provided insight into plans to normalize monetary policy, raising rates by .25% and providing signals about the potential path forward for rates and the Fed’s massive balance sheet. Equities responded positively to the results from the Fed meeting. Bond yields rose and the yield curve flattened considerably. Financial conditions already reflect market expectations about rate hikes, with the bond market seemingly discounting the possibility that the Fed will make a policy error by becoming too restrictive.

The fog of uncertainty remains high for retirement investors. The war in Ukraine, COVID-19 challenges in China and a lack of clarity about the outlook for inflation are among the factors making it likely that market volatility will continue to be a challenge for the rest of 2022.

Fed Policy

Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that fighting inflation is the Fed’s top priority, emphasizing that economic growth and labor markets are strong enough to absorb higher interest rates. Powell avoided attempts to get him to admit that the Fed is “behind the curve” on inflation, but the Fed’s statement and “dot plot” of projections of the Fed funds rate is a tacit admission that the central bank needs to play catch-up with rising inflation. Powell seemed happy to be questioned about plans to reduce the Fed’s balance sheet; it is likely that the Fed will announce balance sheet plans after the May meeting and start reducing their balance sheet shortly thereafter.

The Fed faces political and public perception challenges, given high headline inflation rates and slower than expected healing of clogged supply chains and labor markets. The Fed's dot plot, which signals seven rate hikes this year and a year-end Fed funds rate of 1.9%, may be based on overly bearish inflation forecasts. Powell has left the Fed room to be responsive to changes in the economic environment, and either slow or quicken the pace of policy normalization depending on the path of economic growth and inflation. There are several potential factors that could cause the Fed to ease the pace of tightening:

Slowing economic growth caused by spillovers from war in Ukraine or COVID-19 outbreaks in China.

Healing of supply chain bottlenecks; continued shift from goods to services demand.

Improving labor participation that closes the gap between job openings and job seekers. There are 1.7 job openings for every unemployed person seeking work, a fact Powell mentioned multiple times in his press conference. Millions of workers left the workforce because of COVID-19. The more workers who return to the workforce, the less likely a recurrence of the wage-price spiral that contributed to runaway inflation in the 1970s.

There are also scenarios in which the Fed would accelerate plans to raise rates and shrink the balance sheet. The Fed may be forced into more aggressive tightening if economic growth and labor markets remain overheated or the war in Ukraine creates another steep rise in oil and gas prices.

The Fed does appear resigned to the possibility that core inflation will remain above 2% over the long term; it may only be a matter of time before they “move the goalposts” and set a higher long-term inflation target.

Ukraine

The war in Ukraine is a humanitarian tragedy regardless of the ultimate outcome. The long-term market implications of the war are difficult to forecast. Many geopolitical events historically have not had a consequential long-term impact on markets. For example, equities were higher twelve months after events such as the Iranian hostage crisis, Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Iraq War, and the 2014 Ukraine conflict. This time may be different, unfortunately, as there is likely to be some reversal of the “peace dividend” that helped boost market valuations for more than three decades.

There is not an easy diplomatic solution to the crisis, nor is there a quick way to reduce the economic co-dependency between Russia and Europe. The longer the war lasts, the greater the economic impact on Europe. Nearly 40% of Europe’s natural gas supplies are imported from Russia; Germany relies on Russia for more than 60% of its natural gas needs. Rising natural gas prices and potential supply interruptions represent bad news for European countries already struggling with inflationary pressures.

There is also not a clear exit path for Putin, having staked his credibility on a war that is proving much harder to win than he anticipated. A cornered Putin could be tempted to use his stockpile of nuclear and chemical weapons, a low probability but high impact risk; material escalation from Putin would likely cause a significant equity selloff.

Investment Positioning

The economy is likely to remain growing at above-trend levels, with monetary policy tightening but still far from tight. However, the range of possible market outcomes is quite wide for 2022, so investors should remain alert to potential risks. Geopolitical uncertainty is high, with Ukraine far from the only geopolitical risk that could influence markets. China’s COVID-19 challenges and potential to be included in U.S.-led sanctions related to Russia present risks to the economic outlook. In contrast, the Chinese economic stimulus could provide a positive boost to the outlook. Economic uncertainty is also high, with inflation trends providing the most notable potential for positive or negative surprise for investors. Retirement investors should focus on maintaining balanced portfolios in this environment, balancing between the need for current income from bonds and future growth and income from equities. Market volatility is most damaging to investors who are forced sellers. Retirement investors should have enough in cash and short-term, liquid fixed-income investments on hand to address known cash needs and provide an emergency fund for unplanned needs.

