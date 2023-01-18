By Ken Nuss

Investing heavily in equities may be a good strategy for those in their 30s or 40s, but it can be risky for those close to or in retirement. Excessive exposure to stock market risk can be hazardous at this stage in life. It is important to carefully consider your investment portfolio and make sure it is suitable for your individual financial situation and goals. This may include a mix of different asset classes and a level of risk that is appropriate for your needs.

The stock market appeared to be invincible until it experienced a significant drop when the COVID-19 pandemic began. However, it eventually recovered and became stronger than before. However, this past year, rising inflation and interest rates have caused the markets to fluctuate.

Eventually, what goes up must come down. This has been demonstrated by the decline of many once-promising companies. For example, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, saw its shares plummet by approximately 65% in 2022.

Emotions can be detrimental to successful investing. If you have a high level of emotional investment in stocks, you may be more likely to sell during a market downturn, which can be a costly mistake. On the other hand, if you have a lower level of emotional investment, you may be able to weather market fluctuations with less stress and have the confidence to hold onto your investments for the long term.

As you near retirement, it is wise to shift a significant portion of your savings from stocks to principal-guaranteed products like CDs and fixed annuities. This helps to ensure that your retirement plans remain on track, even if there is a market downturn.

The ideal asset allocation for an individual or family depends on their specific circumstances. For example, someone with a generous pension and multiple sources of income, such as rental income, may be able to take on more risk. However, those who rely heavily on their savings should be more cautious. It's important to avoid the need to sell stocks during a bear market, especially early in retirement.

Retirement portfolio can vanish in “death spiral”

Imagine a retired couple with a $1 million stock portfolio. To maintain their desired lifestyle, they need to withdraw $40,000 per year, which should be sustainable in theory. However, during their first year of retirement, the market experiences a 26% drop, and they make a $40,000 withdrawal at the end of the year. As a result, their portfolio is now worth $700,000.

In the second year of retirement, the market rises by 4%. However, after another $40,000 withdrawal, their portfolio decreases to $688,000. Without a substantial multi-year market rally, their portfolio may enter a downward spiral. Even several years of good returns may not be enough to stop the decline, potentially leading to the eventual depletion of their savings.

If an investor experiences strong returns during the early years of retirement, their portfolio can continue to grow despite withdrawals and may be able to weather future bear markets. However, it is uncertain whether a down market will occur early or late in one's retirement. To avoid relying on luck, it is important to plan ahead and make informed investment decisions.

CDs and fixed-rate annuities offer safety and income

What are your options among guaranteed-principal products?

Bank CDs have long been a popular investment option due to their fixed rates and federal insurance protection. While rates have been historically low, they have recently risen substantially. While CDs are a safe choice, retirees and pre-retirees may want to consider an alternative, such as a fixed-rate deferred annuity. This type of investment offers the potential for attractive returns and can be a suitable option for those in or nearing retirement.

A multiyear guarantee annuity (MYGA), also known as a CD-type annuity, is a financial product that offers a guaranteed rate of interest for a set term. In addition to this, it allows you to defer taxes on your earnings until you begin receiving income from the annuity, and you can choose to defer these payments indefinitely. This allows your money to grow faster, tax-free, until you need it.

Rates have increased substantially in recent months, and today some fixed-rate annuities pay well over 5.00%. Here is a database of annuity rates.

Issued by insurance companies, annuities aren’t federally insured like CDs, but life insurers have a solid track record of meeting their obligations and state guaranty associations offer a level of additional protection. Check the A.M. Best rating of the issuing insurer before you buy.

Annuity interest withdrawn before age 59½ is subject to a 10% IRS penalty.

Create a private pension with an income annuity

Unlike a savings vehicle, an income annuity provides a different approach to retirement security. With this type of annuity, you give a sum of money to an insurance company in exchange for a contract that guarantees a steady income for the rest of your life or a set term. The lifetime income option is the most popular, so we will focus on this type of annuity in this discussion.

The downside is that there’s little flexibility. Typically, once you’ve paid your premium and are past the “free-look” period, you can’t get your money back. An income annuity typically has no cash surrender value.

One of the major benefits of an income annuity is that it can provide a sense of financial security in retirement by functioning as a private pension. Many financial experts agree that this is a worthwhile investment. Regardless of changes in interest rates, stock or bond performance, or your lifespan, you can expect consistent income payments. This can help to alleviate financial stress during retirement.

An income annuity is the only financial product that guarantees lifetime income. It serves as “longevity insurance.” Payments include both taxable interest and tax-free return of principal.

Income annuities come in two varieties.

A deferred income annuity pays a stream of income starting on a future date you choose. You typically pay a single premium for this contract. It is a straightforward, simple, and predictable product. You know exactly what your income will be starting on the date you’ve chosen.

You can buy either a single-life annuity or a joint-life annuity to cover both spouses. With the joint-life product, the surviving spouse will continue to receive the same income for life.

An immediate income annuity is the other type. It works the same way, with similar options, but income payments start between one month and one year after purchase. It’s a good solution if you need more income right after you retire. Some people buy one so they can retire early and plug an income gap before their Social Security benefits begin.

Creating an optimal asset allocation takes thought and planning. While no one likes inflation, higher interest rates have brought one good thing. Guaranteed products, including annuities, now offer significantly higher payouts than they did several months ago.

About the author: Ken Nuss

Ken Nuss is the founder and CEO of AnnuityAdvantage, a leading online provider of fixed-rate, fixed-indexed, and lifetime income annuities. Ken is a nationally recognized annuity expert and widely published author. A free rate comparison service with interest rates from dozens of insurers is available at https://www.annuityadvantage.com or by calling (800) 239-0356.

