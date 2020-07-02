How to Use a Deferred Income Annuity to Avoid Running Out of Money in Retirement

No matter how you define it, retirement marks a transition into a new chapter of your life. One that comes with more freedom to spend time doing things that make you happy. But making your vision of retirement a reality involves more than saving enough money. It comes down to confidence.

For most people, the biggest concerns heading into retirement are declining health (50%) and running out of money (40%). As people live longer, often with chronic health issues, worries about outliving their savings become more realistic. And fewer retirees have pensions to rely on. Today, only 7 percent have the traditional three retirement income sources – pension, savings (including defined contribution plans), and Social Security.