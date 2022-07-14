By Sandra D. Adams, CFP

There is a strange phenomenon happening with middle-age Americans. The Great Resignation, also known as the Great Mid-Life Crisis, is happening at the same time as some of the most volatile markets and highest inflation in years.

Sandra Adams

The Bureau of Labor Statistics data for March, 2022, reported an average overall quit rate of 3% of all employment (a return to its previous high) with a record 4.5 million people leaving their jobs for the month. More than half of that growth came from the higher-paying business and professional services sector. In addition, the greatest growth in resignations was among people aged 40 to 60 and those with more than 10 years of tenure at their company. This trend has been building since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and only continues to get stronger. Why are these workers leaving their jobs? How is it possible for them to leave?

Compared to the clichéd mid-life crisis of the past where a middle-aged man would buy a convertible sports car or a middle-aged woman would get plastic surgery, the new version has middle-aged folks quitting their stressful high-powered and high-earning jobs to find more time, value, and meaning in their lives. They seem to be willing to give up the notoriety, and even the dollars, in favor of more time with those who mean the most to them and to make sure they are staying healthy, giving back, and spending their time doing what they enjoy.

There are some that want the flexibility to work from home or elsewhere, and now that work is shifting back to the normal workplace there’s anxiety about going back to the normal workplace. So much anxiety that individuals are willing to give up their pre-pandemic work and opt for something else — a lower-paying job, independent consulting or a new business, or retiring early.

Some have simply decided that at this point in their lives it’s time for a change. The pandemic provided time to reflect on their current situation and find things they didn’t like. And with so many opportunities in the job market, people are making the decision to make a change.

But what if you are financially stressed? Even if you’ve had a successful, high-paying job, what if you’ve lived a bit beyond your means for years? Or you haven’t saved enough and you have a high mortgage payment, car payments, and credit card debt built up. Are you in a position to make a change?

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

The key for most is to have a strong financial plan which generally has some of the following characteristics:

They saved early and often. Now they are ahead of their peers in their savings towards retirement (their savings rate has likely been higher than 20% of income) providing greater flexibility for making job transitions and taking time off without impacting their long-term goals.

They have an extremely healthy reserve savings account. They have more than the minimum 3–6 months’ worth of income in cash savings and, more likely, they have at least 12 months’ worth of cash in the bank (or more).

In addition to their reserve savings, they may have an after-tax investment account they can tap if they need to reach into investments/savings during a job transition and/or if expenses arise pre-retirement (before age 59 ½ when there would be a tax penalty for taking distributions from retirement accounts).

They have limited debt. They likely have a reasonable mortgage, for example a 15-year rather than a 30-year term, only one car loan at a time, and no credit card debt that they are carrying long-term. This limits their cash flow burden during a transition if there was an extended period of time without employment.

If both spouses are employed and only one is making a job change, this also provides greater flexibility for the family by providing, for example, ongoing health insurance benefits for the family without a heavy financial burden.

A big part of the Great Resignation is that it’s not all about the money — it’s about the value of our time and the people we want to spend our time with. Many may find they can live with a much lower current and future income. They may not need to make as much money and save as much money for retirement if they won’t need to spend as much in retirement. It’s all about the lifestyle you “need” and how much it will cost — and “stuff” isn’t everything.

If the pandemic has taught us anything over the last couple of years, it’s that money and status are not as meaningful as the people in our lives and the time we spend with them. If we are in a position to do so, we should all try to make our choices about employment and work with our financial advisors to build our financial plans around what is most important to us.

About the author: Sandra D. Adams, CFP®

Sandra D. Adams, CFP®, can be reached at 248-948-7900, Center for Financial Planning, Inc., 24800 Denso Drive, Ste. 300, Southfield, MI 48033. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Center for Financial Planning, Inc. Center for Financial Planning, Inc., is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

Raymond James and its advisors do not offer tax or legal advice. You should discuss any tax or legal matters with the appropriate professional.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete the CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Any opinions are those of Sandra D. Adams, and not necessarily those of Raymond James