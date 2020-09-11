How to Stay on Track to Reach Your Retirement Goals – No Matter What Storms You Encounter

By Stein Olavsrud

Determining exactly how much you need to save so you can successfully retire and weather any storms is an important and interesting question. The answer depends on a variety of factors but one thing is certain: It is likely far more than you think. For some, retirement could last for 25 to 35 — or even more — years, but how much you will need depends greatly on what you expect to do during that time. Since each retiree has a unique set of ideas about what retirement should look like, it is best to take a holistic approach to retirement planning.

Leveraging a Holistic Approach

A holistic approach takes into account every detail of your retirement lifestyle, potential income and necessary expenses. It allows you to evaluate myriad items such as your time horizon to retirement, ability to take risk, sources of income, current investments, pensions, potential inheritance, tax status, family goals, insurance, education planning and estate planning. While retirement may be the primary objective, it cannot be accomplished in a vacuum. In other words, if you have failed to save sufficiently for your child’s college education or you are caring for an aging parent, you may not feel that you are prepared to retire.

The key is to prioritize what matters to you and realistically assess if these goals are achievable. A Certified Financial Planner™ can help you make the proper calculations to determine how much you will need in retirement to meet each of your goals, factoring in the appropriate estimates for inflation.

Historically, inflation ranges from 3% to 3.25%. In the past 10 years, the rate has been significantly lower, but it would make sense to utilize 3% for planning purposes. When doing financial calculations, you should first determine your retirement needs and then project the growth of assets over time, while factoring in inflation. Understand that inflation will make any amount of money today lose value in the future. For example, $100,000 in 2020 might only have the purchasing power of $75,000 by the time we reach 2030.

Understanding Rates of Return

Another important factor is a reasonable rate of return. What could be considered “reasonable” depends on the amount of risk involved. Historically speaking, a reasonable rate of return for equity investments is around 9% per year. Within the fixed income market, 5-7% has been typical over time, but 3-5% is probably a more realistic estimate right now.

That said, what I would call the “real” rate of return is an even more important consideration because it reflects how much money you make over and above inflation. For example, if you earn 9% from the stock market in a year where the inflation rate is 3%, your real rate of return is actually 6%, which is still good. When investing, you always want to at least keep pace with inflation and ideally beat it. If your assets are only growing at the rate of inflation, that’s not really growth. It just means they’re not being depleted.

The good news is you have an opportunity to leverage the power of compounding interest through your investments. For instance, let’s say someone begins saving at 30 years old and continues until their retirement at 65. If they save $500 bi-monthly and receive a 3% match ($3,000) on an income of $100,000 per year, that person would have a balance of approximately $3.67 million at retirement, assuming a 9% annual return on equity investments. If the person was more conservative and invested in a mix of stocks and bonds, the rate of return would more likely be about 6% and their eventual retirement savings approximately $1.78 million. When calculating your expected retirement income, other future revenue sources like Social Security, pensions, real estate income and business buyouts can also be considered.

Preparing for the Storm

The math can be relatively simple once you understand the basic concepts, but the reality is there are many unknowns that might threaten a solid plan. For example, a pandemic, political tensions, financial crises, recessions, global security concerns, regulation, deregulation, fiscal policy, monetary policy and a host of other unexpected events can all affect retirement planning.

We are seeing many of these headwinds impact aspiring retirees right now. A great example is the massive amount of spending by governments globally, as it means we may remain in an ultra-low interest rate environment for the foreseeable future. Right now, the Fed Funds rate is 0.25%. A year ago, it stood at 2.25% and even that was considered low. Savers are typically punished in this type of environment because it’s harder for them to earn a return on capital.

While a well-designed plan can help mitigate some of the risks along the path toward retirement, preparing for a financial storm also means having adequate cash available. A good rule of thumb is to keep between three and six months of income set aside as a cash reserve so you can avoid tapping into equity holdings in case of an emergency. Working with an advisor can help you adapt your savings plan to your risk tolerance and build an adequate reserve fund.

These preparations should include evaluating how much outstanding debt you have. Determining your debt-to-income ratio would be helpful because it offers a good reflection of your financial health. An acceptable ratio is 36% or lower, so if your ratio is on the high end, consider building a larger cash reserve.

Weathering the Storm

Often, we find that wisdom is the best path to financial security. I have several clients who are farmers, and they rarely get disturbed when stock prices change the value of their retirement holdings. I believe this is largely because they lean on their professional experience with fluctuating crop prices, and understand that the value of these commodities will rise and fall with demand, much like the stock market.

In 2020, we have experienced extreme volatility as a result of COVID-19 and the financial toll it has taken on individuals and the economy. During times like these, it is important for prospective retirees to maintain a long-term perspective and not become fixated on the current crisis.

Over the past 100 years, there have been 18 recessions, which we typically identify as a decrease in GDP for two consecutive quarters. Each recession has varied in terms of severity and duration. For example, the Great Depression endured for three years and seven months from August 1929 to March 1933, while the Great Recession lasted one year and six months from December 2007 to June 2009. Other recessions in between ran their course in less than a year. But in every case, history has proven that a recovery always followed.

Investors must understand that just as storms will come and go, investments will face their ups and downs. But if you have structured the right investment mix, maintained an adequate cash reserve and been honest with yourself about your financial means, you should be able to weather any inclement environments until the sun comes back out.

About the author: Stein Olavsrud, CFP®

Stein Olavsrud, CFP®, is executive vice president and chief compliance officer at in Bethesda, Maryland. He has more than two decades of experience in investment and financial planning. Stein's areas of expertise include portfolio design and implementation as well as retirement, tax and estate planning. Stein is a member of FBB Capital Partners' investment committee. In addition to his role in the firm's strategic planning, he manages client relationships and client investment portfolios.