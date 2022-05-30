Everything You Need to Know About Required Minimum Distributions

What are RMDs? How do you calculate the RMD? Can you take the RMD from one account instead of separately from each account?

Dana Anspach, the CEO and founder of Sensible Money, and Julio Lopez-Brito, a financial planner with Sensible Money, discuss in this video interview with Retirement Daily Editor Robert Powell everything you need to know about RMDs. Below is a slightly edited transcript of the interview.

Powell: What is an RMD and how does it work?

Anspach: While working, we welcome the ability to put money away and avoid income taxes. We use 401(k)s, IRAs, 403(bs), 457s, SEP IRAs, SIMPLE IRAs and other similar retirement accounts to do this. Along with this right comes a set of rules as to when and how much we must withdraw later. For most tax-deferred retirement accounts, these rules begin when you reach age 72 and we refer to them as required minimum distribution (RMD) rules.

I say tax-deferred retirement accounts because most of us have heard that required distributions do not apply to Roth IRAs. This is not entirely true. It is true that there are no mandatory distributions on Roth IRAs for you as the original account owner while you are living. However, there are mandatory distributions that apply to Roth 401(k) accounts and to Inherited Roth IRAs. And there are required distribution rules that apply to other all other inherited retirement accounts regardless of your age.

Powell: How do you know how much to withdraw to meet these requirements?

Anspach: The amount you must withdraw changes each year based on an IRS-set formula. The formula is tied to life expectancy tables. There is one set of rules for you as the account owner and a different set of rules that apply when you inherit an account.

You start with the December 31st balance of the account. Next, you find your age as of the current year-end on the IRS table that applies to your situation. Most people will use Table III which is called the uniform lifetime table. However, if you are married and have a spouse that is more than 10 years younger than you, there is an alternate table you can use that accounts for a longer potential joint life expectancy. And if you are the designated beneficiary of a retirement account that you inherit, there is a single life table that applies.

You divide the year-end balance by the divisor and that is the amount you must withdraw in the current year to fulfill the required distribution rule. The divisor gets smaller as you get older, which means each year you must withdraw a larger portion of your remaining balance.

Most people will use Table III (Uniform Lifetime) or Table II if they are married and have a spouse that is more than 10 years younger than them.

Resources: Required Minimum Distribution Worksheets; Publication 590-B (2021), Distributions from Individual Retirement Arrangements (IRAs)

Now if you inherit a retirement account, it's a bit different. If the person passed after beginning their RMDs, you must continue the RMDs, and withdraw the entire account balance within ten years. If they pass before beginning their RMDs, you have to withdraw the entire balance within ten years, but you don't have to take anything out each year along the way.

Powell: What complications do you encounter when people near age 72?

Anspach: Well sometimes we encounter people who don't need the money. They have a few options. One is to use a Qualified Charitable Distribution. Another is to do an in-kind distribution, which means distributing security holdings from the IRA into a brokerage account and letting the funds continue to remain invested. Then potentially gift them away. However, those aren't so many complications as they are distribution strategies... maybe a topic for another day.

One of the complications we see comes from what is called "aggregation rules." Many people have multiple types of accounts. We've seen retirees with several IRAs, a 401(k), a 403(b) and a 457 plan, with money accumulated in each plan from various employers over their working time. The IRS has specific rules about how you take money from each account type.

Aggregation Rules

IRA: You may total the balances of your collective IRA accounts and withdraw the full amount from any one of the IRAs or proportionately from each. You, in this case, means you as an individual. If you are married, your spouse would have their own separate calculation for their IRAs. Resource: RMD Comparison Chart (IRAs vs. Defined Contribution Plans)

You may total the balances of your collective IRA accounts and withdraw the full amount from any one of the IRAs or proportionately from each. You, in this case, means you as an individual. If you are married, your spouse would have their own separate calculation for their IRAs. Resource: RMD Comparison Chart (IRAs vs. Defined Contribution Plans) 403(b): Same as IRAs. The RMD can be satisfied by withdrawing the total RMD from just one of the 403b accounts. However, you cannot aggregate your 403b balances with IRAs, 401ks or any other plan type.

Same as IRAs. The RMD can be satisfied by withdrawing the total RMD from just one of the 403b accounts. However, you cannot aggregate your 403b balances with IRAs, 401ks or any other plan type. 401(k)/457 and Roth 401(k)s: You cannot aggregate with other account types such as IRAs or 403bs nor can you aggregate with other 401ks/457s or Roth 401ks. The RMD for each company plan account must be calculated separately for and taken separately from each plan.

You cannot aggregate with other account types such as IRAs or 403bs nor can you aggregate with other 401ks/457s or Roth 401ks. The RMD for each company plan account must be calculated separately for and taken separately from each plan. IRA annuities: If it has been annuitized or turned into a lifetime income stream then the annual payout will count as the RMD for just that IRA. If it has not been annuitized, it falls under the IRA aggregation rules. It could also be a 403(b) annuity. In that case, the 403(b) rules would apply.

Powell: So, it can get complicated if you have multiple account types. What other complications do you see?

Anspach: Sometimes people own real estate or LLC interests in a self-directed IRA. These are not liquid assets. You can't liquidate a portion of a real estate holding to take your RMD. These types of assets add complexity at RMD time. In addition to the cost and complication of requiring an annual valuation of the properties.

Powell: Account owners often ask if they can convert their RMD into a Roth IRA. The answer is, of course, no but they could "contribute" their RMD to a Roth if they meet certain requirements?

Lopez-Brito: Once the RMD comes out, those funds are no different than any other funds that might be available to make IRA contributions. As long as the other requirements are met (i.e., earned income, MAGI limits) they can use those, or any other funds available to make the "contribution". But I would not use the RMD and Roth contribution words together to "brand" this alternative. This is confusing enough already.

Powell: Annuities that provide lifetime income and enhanced death benefits can also add complexity to the RMD calculation?

Lopez-Brito: What might be some of the practical implications for investors holding these types of contracts?

First, they have to be aware that the RMDs for these contracts are based on a higher "combined value" which adds the present actuarial ("expected”) value of those future benefits to the actual account value of the contract — the amount you can cash in.

And, although these combined values and the RMDs are routinely calculated and provided by the carriers, there actually are no legal standards for these calculations, so the investor, or his advisor, should be aware that in some exceptional cases this higher value may be disregarded but only when it is less than 20% higher than the account value of the contract and other conditions are met.

So, if that's the case, they may want to inquire further.

Also, in cases where guaranteed income withdrawals from IRA annuities exceed RMDs for those contracts (most of the time), the excess can be counted towards meeting the aggregated RMDs of all the IRAs the person may have, if any.

Powell: What if someone is still working at age 72?

Lopez-Brito: More complications — and hence planning opportunities — open up in this situation, as there is an important exception in the tax code that applies in these cases, aptly called the "Still Working Exception."

It basically defers, or suspends, RMDs from employer plans for people past their RBD (72), if they're still working for that employer.

For example, we have worked on a high-net-worth client, currently age 72, who plans to continue working until 75. We encountered a few things to work through.

First, he has several 403(b)s and 401(a)s — some from former employers he separated from years ago — as well as an IRA.

For his former employer plans and IRA, he must take separate RMDs for 2022, which he can defer until April 1st of next year (2023)

From his current employer plans, the first RMDs are not due until the year he separates from service but could be deferred up to April 1st of the following year.

However, if after separating from service but before April 1st of the following year, he rolls over his current employer plans into his IRAs, the first RMD is due and payable upon the rollover.

Interestingly, if he had an IRA-based type of plan, such as a SEP or SIMPLE he could still roll them over into his IRA and defer the payment of the first RMD to April 1st of the following year.

The reason is that, from the IRS perspective, these are not technical rollovers, but "transfers" as they are between similar retirement types of accounts.

Now, in this client's case, he did not particularly want to avoid all RMDS, but if he did, one option would be to roll his former plans into his current plan — which his current plan allows but not all plans do — thus deferring all future RMDs from all his plans.

One potential trip-up in the “Still Working Exception” is that you must be formally employed up to the last day of the year, in order to defer the RMDs. If you quit as of the last day of the year, as many people seem to do, an RMD would be due and payable for that last year, before April 1st of the new year and an additional RMD would be due for the new year, payable before the end of that year. So, two RMDs are payable in the same year!

If you had quit as of the end of the first day in the new year, you would only have to take an RMD for that first year, which could then be deferred until April 1st of the following year.

Finally, I just one to point out that the “Still Working Exception” does not apply if you, directly, or indirectly own more than 5% of your employer. That in itself opens up more advanced (and riskier strategies) that would take another whole session to cover.

Resource: Maximizing The “Still-Working” Exception To Delay RMDs From A 401(k) Plan