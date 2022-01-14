Encouraging Your Parents to Plan

It's not uncommon for parents to have simply fallen into retirement. Now that you're helping them, it worries you that they never really planned. What should you do?

More and more of us are living in a new reality where we are working and caring for our own families, and are faced with the needs of aging parents at the same time. It is not uncommon for our parents to have simply “fallen” into their retirement without a real plan. They reached retirement age (whether that was the age they became eligible for Social Security or their workplace pension, or both) and decided it was time to retire, without any real certainty that they had enough income and assets to support their plan for their lifetimes. In their minds, they felt secure with what they had, didn’t spend all that much, and would make it work — no worries. Now that you are more involved and helping them, it worries you that they have never really planned. What should you do?

Just as you would think of planning for yourself to make sure that you are on track for your future financial goals, it makes sense to encourage your parents to get their financial ducks in a row, even if it is after they have already retired. It’s never too late to make sure you are on track, make adjustments, and find resources to make plans for your aging future. AND, it makes even more sense to make sure your parents have a solid financial plan in place sooner rather than later to protect both their plan and yours.

To start, find a financial planner that specializes in aging and planning to work with your parents. You will want to make sure the planner will be able to review your parent’s full financial plan (the technical side of the plan) in addition to looking ahead at aging plan considerations in the future. What should be included in the plan?

Review Income, Cash Flow, and Debt. Where does income currently come from, how much income is needed to support normal cash flow needs and any debt items? The more your parents have in guaranteed income sources (Social Security, pensions, annuity payments, etc.) to cover their retirement income needs, the stronger their overall plan will be.

If your parents are holding high amounts of savings in cash, earning little to no interest, or have excess income above their cash needs but are paying monthly towards debt items that are accruing interest, the advice may be to pay off their debt items with their excess cash. Then, in the future they can direct their excess cash towards investment accounts that may earn them a higher rate of interest (something that will help them to keep up with inflation over time).

If your parents are holding high amounts of savings in cash, earning little to no interest, or have excess income above their cash needs but are paying monthly towards debt items that are accruing interest, the advice may be to pay off their debt items with their excess cash. Then, in the future they can direct their excess cash towards investment accounts that may earn them a higher rate of interest (something that will help them to keep up with inflation over time).

The major unknown is the possible need for long term care in the future, especially if there is no long-term care insurance available. If your parents have equity in a home and plan to stay in their home long term, a scenario that includes the use of a home equity conversion mortgage (HECM) may be applicable as well as considering other benefits your parents may have access to. And, understand that retirement cash flows are often not consistent over a lifetime — early retirement spending is often higher with a slowing down in middle retirement, and then spending may pick up in later retirement for long term care needs (Go-Go, Slow-Go and No-Go spending).

Review Investment Portfolio. For many older adults, there is a measure of extremes. Either they have left their portfolios extremely aggressive from when they were working, taking on way more risk than they should at their age and stage of life, or they are extremely conservative and almost all in cash, CDs, and bonds and at risk of not being able to keep up with the cost of living. Either extreme could be detrimental to a retirement plan long term. Adjustments should be made to an appropriate level of risk with a mix of bonds and stocks. Those assets should be actively monitored on an ongoing basis so that any cash needs tax opportunities can be identified.

Review the Estate Plan. Review and update estate planning documents on a regular basis, especially as people get older. Be sure that those named as power of attorney are still the right people to handle your parents' affairs. Trusts and wills should also be reviewed regularly to make sure that wishes have not changed. Beneficiary designations and investment accounts should be reviewed regularly to assure they are consistent with the estate plan.

Aging Plan. Reviewing your parents' current and future challenges, alternatives, resources, and desired experience as it relates to finances, money, housing, and care should be part of the planning process with them. Planning AHEAD is crucial for both you and them. For them, it gives them control over their future. For you, it helps you to help them plan, avoids your guessing what their wishes are, and helps to make decisions easier as things change going forward. Include specific resources and action steps to monitor as time goes on.

Since you are an active participant in your parents’ care, and likely their planning in the future, be a part of their planning process if they are open to that. Having open communication amongst the family makes the planning process a much better process for all involved.

About the author: Sandra D. Adams, CFP®

