Do Disabilities Impact Older People’s Moves to Other Locations?

A new U.S. Census Bureau report uses data from the Census Bureau’s 2015-2019 American Community Survey (ACS) to show the number and characteristics of older U.S. adults who moved and how far they moved.

Older adults ages 65 and older move to a different residence far less frequently than younger adults and when they do move, they’re more likely to stay close to their communities.

Most move within their counties, either to downsize or because they need housing (like one-story or assisted living facilities) to accommodate changes in their health and disability status.

The ACS collects data on where people currently live and where they lived in the prior year and on their disability status.

In addition to the moving patterns of older adults, the report also looks at how disabilities affect their likelihood of changing locations. 

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

