The fastest growing age group in the United States is the "old old," those people over the age of 85. That’s the good news. However, the Alzheimer’s Association has predicted that 46% of those people will develop Alzheimer’s or some form of dementia. Five million Americans currently have the disease. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. Ten million baby boomers are expected to become victims of Alzheimer’s.

Unfortunately, there currently is no cure for Alzheimer’s, and it is often difficult to predict if an individual has succumbed to it. As people age it is normal to expect that there will be some loss of memory. Many people are fearful that they are afflicted as they begin to have difficulty remembering names, dates and other information. How is one to know if Alzheimer’s is a real concern?