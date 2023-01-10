With an aging plan, issues about the realities of aging, care options your loved one can afford, who will provide the needed care, and living arrangements, can all be covered.

By Annalee Kruger

Sons, daughters, spouses, and in-laws are often in the role of caregiving but don’t realize it. The “caregiver snowball” can occur quickly. At first, family members think they can manage the care needs of aging loved ones….until they realize they are struggling to manage the time commitment, physical, emotional, and financial needs of their loved one.

You are a caregiver if you are bringing meals, handling your loved one’s medication, coordinating doctor or therapy (physical, occupational, speech) appointments, taking your loved one to their appointments, helping them with their mail, bills, insurance paperwork, taking physical care of your loved one like bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting. And many of us are on speed dial to come to the rescue when there are falls, hospitalizations, and other emergencies. Often adult children are thrust into the role of caregiving without ever having any kind of family meeting or conversations about the impacts of aging with their parents and siblings.

When I ask parents what their goals are as they age, the responses have been the same throughout my thirty-year career:

They want to age in place at home and, They don’t want to be a burden on their kids.

Yet, who is calling Care Right for an aging plan and who is burned out and in crisis mode? The adult kids.

When I ask adult kids what their goals are for their aging loved ones, it’s often the same, or a variation of the same thing. Most of us want our parents to be:

Happy Safe Have the best quality of life/care possible.

And the adult child just wants to go back to being the son/daughter rather than the primary caregiver.

We always think we have more time. More time to have “the talk” with Mom and Dad. But guess what? Falls, strokes, heart attacks or unexpected deaths happen every day, leaving families completely ill-prepared with what to do—what kind of care is needed, how do we pay for care, what if Mom needs one level of care and Dad needs a different level of care, or Dad is the primary caregiver to Mom who has dementia and he has a stroke or passes away?

With families living spread out across the globe, it’s not easy to suddenly change their schedule to jump on a plane when that crisis call comes. How sustainable is continually changing your work schedule or purchasing inflated air fare? And what happens when the healthy spouse is no longer supportive of spending thousands of dollars every month on care? Now caregiving has caused a wedge of resentment within the family. And, what if you have your own health issues?

There’s also understanding how well your aging loved ones are doing at home. Is mail piling up? Are they losing weight? What systems do they have in place to make sure they are taking their medications properly and getting prescriptions renewed? Do they seem more confused or depressed? Are they eating properly and getting enough exercise? Is the TV their “socialization” and they are planted in their chair for hours on end? Are you confident they can manage their bills properly and are not getting scammed? Has your loved one recently returned home from the hospital or a skilled rehab center and are they following through with the various medication changes and follow up appointments? What safeguards do they (or you) have in place for all of these very common scenarios?

A significant number of elderly patients discharged from the hospital are not following through with the discharge orders. Seniors are still weak, tired, and not feeling up-to-par when they return home. They may have memory impairment (often unnoticed by their kids) and may not be able to cognitively follow through with orders or instructions due to short term memory issues. Maybe your parent shouldn’t be driving right away following a hospital stay. How will they get to their appointments? Do you think your parents/loved ones are sharing with you the struggles they likely have every single day?

With an aging plan, these issues can be addressed and caregiving can be a more positive experience. Family meetings about the realities of aging, what care options your loved one can afford (Medicare does NOT pay for long term care/home care), who will provide the needed care, and finding the right living arrangement, can all be covered.

An aging plan can benefit those who wish to move into a retirement community as they must qualify financially, physically, and cognitively – and there can be a long waiting list to get into the quality communities. An aging plan can facilitate a family meeting to discuss current or future housing needs as well as prepare for interviewing home care companies and care communities.

The outcomes for a family that is proactive are very different from families that are overwhelmed, resentful, angry, and burned out. Those who plan ahead will have better care options and family relationships than those who must accept whatever is available at the time of crisis.

This article is not written with the intention to scare you; it is written to inform you and make you question how prepared you and your family may be. We spend our entire life planning for one thing or another. Why then, would we not plan for aging and caregiving, so our whole family can have the best possible outcome?

You may be thinking, this all makes perfect sense, how are we going to get Mom and Dad on board? Leverage this article and say, “This article brought up a lot of points I don’t think we have really talked about. I’d like to learn more about what you may have in mind when it comes to aging, care, and how our family will manage this season of our lives.”

You can also ask your parents, “Is it important to you to be as independent as long as possible? Is it important to you to have a say in your future and be a part of the decision-making process? Then we need an aging plan.”

If your loved one has a financial adviser or their estate documents are in order, that indicates they see the value in having a plan. An aging plan is a critical piece to assuring the day-to-day, family caregiving, hospitalizations, dementia progression, family relationship strain doesn’t derail other plans.

About the author: Annalee Kruger

Annalee Kruger helped care for aging grandparents when she was a child. She's worked in long term care for over 18 years as a social worker, admissions coordinator and then as an executive director. In 2011, she launched Care Right Inc., a virtual consultancy helping families facilitate family meetings and develop customized aging plans.

Care Right offers a complimentary 30-minute consultation for an overview of your situation is and the solutions we offer. Visit www.CareRightInc.com to schedule a complimentary consultation. The Care Right Family Caregiver Solutions free Facebook group is also available at www.CareRightYou.com. You can also purchase Annalee’s book, The Invisible Patient: The Emotional, Financial, and Physical Toll on Family Caregivers.