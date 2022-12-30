Skip to main content
CRQ: A Good Retirement Formula and Strategy
CRQ: A Good Retirement Formula and Strategy

Common Retirement Questions: What Should I Do To Make Sure I Don't Run Out of Money In Retirement?

The last in the top 10 common retirement questions is here! Here's what our expert has to say.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement.

In today’s episode, Anspach discusses the final most common retirement question: What formula or retirement strategy should I use to make sure that I don't run out of money during retirement?

One formula that Anspach sees people use is the 4% rule, where they expect to withdraw 4% from their portfolio a year. This would increase over time with inflation and should last for a 30-year timeframe. However, there are some reasons why people don't follow this formula. “Most of us don't spend in a nice neat fashion. One year we might need $52,000, and the next year, we might only need $36,000,” Anspach says. “[Also] retirees generally don't need their cash flow to increase at the same pace as inflation. They will need a little bit more each year to cover the natural increase in prices for food and gas and some of our basics, but in studies of real retirees, their spending tends to slow down in mid-retirement.”

Anspach also discusses a dynamic strategy where you take out more money in years where there is a market increase or where there is more money in your account than before. However, for years where your portfolio value goes down 10% or 20% from the year before, you would initiate a reduction in your withdrawal. What accounts for this is the "funded ratio," which is where your withdrawals are projected over a lifetime and are calculated in a ratio to determine how much you can take out at any point.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Another strategy that Anspach suggests is the RMD strategy. This is a formula that takes the year-end balance and divides it based on age and says that a larger portion of the remaining balance should be drawn each year as the person ages. For those who might not need to take RMDs, they can also gift a portion of it to charity through a qualified charitable distribution via their IRA. It’s also a good idea to transfer the remaining portion to investments.

For those who are worried about running out of money, Anspach says that advisers tend to run stress tests every year to make sure that the plan works, but people should have a way of projecting their account balance over their lifetime, including the withdrawals they plan to take using a realistic assumed rate of return and seeing if the money will last. “I had this couple and even into her 80s, she loved to decorate,” she says. “So we agreed that she could keep her decorating budget up until her portfolio hit a certain minimum point, and in her case, that point was about half a million. If our portfolio at the end of any year ever dipped below half a million, then we would need to restrict that decorating budget.”

Anspach wraps up by saying that there are a lot of moving parts to retirement, and she commends those who have tuned into this series to learn about the most common retirement questions.

You May Also Like...

Other relevant articles from Retirement Daily

Year-End Tax and Retirement Planning Strategies

Gallery Year-End Tax and Retirement Planning Strategies Thumbnail

As the year-end approaches, it's important to consider a variety of your planning needs. In this Retirement Daily Learning Center video, John Nersesian, head of advisor education at PIMCO, reviews actionable strategies pertaining to income taxes, investment portfolios, retirement planning, and wealth transfer and legacy planning.

Common Retirement Questions: How Much Can I Spend Each Month Once Retired?

CRQ 4

A common retirement question is "How much can I spend each month once retired?" Read below for our expert's answer.

Ask the Hammer: What's a Good Investing Strategy for Excess Retirement Funds?

Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail

Jeffrey Levine explains how understanding your goals for unused retirement funds, and the tax impacts to beneficiaries, will guide your investment strategy.

pexels-anna-shvets-5257274
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Common Retirement Questions: What Should I Do to Make Sure I Don't Run Out of Money During Retirement?

By Mer Brown
pexels-mart-production-7330917
Social Security/Medicare

Retirement Planning and Health Care Costs

By Mer Brown
Lisa Featherngill, the national director of wealth planning at Comerica Bank, discusses in this video how SECURE 2.0 - should it become the law of the land -- might affect your retirement and how you might plan accordingly?
Saving/Investing for Retirement

How Will SECURE 2.0 Affect You?

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Our expert shares pro tips for six factors to consider when retiring abroad.
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Retiring Abroad 101: Setting Yourself Up for Success

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Planning for Long-Term Care Costs
Planning for & Living in Retirement

A Senior Care Consultant Responds to the Senior Care Crisis

By Mark Colgan
ask bob
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Claim Social Security Benefits Under My Ex-Spouse, Even If I've Started My Own Benefits?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Member Exclusive
A breakdown by our expert on managing your finances without being burdened by high interest.
NexGen Money

Looking to Buy a Home, but Interest Rates are High...

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What are Some Year-End Income Tax Planning Strategies?

By Robert Powell, CFP
What you need to know about RMDs from our expert.
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Miss Your 2021 RMD? Here's What To Do

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor