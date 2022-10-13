Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement.

In today’s episode, Anspach discusses the number one retirement question: Can I afford to retire?

There’s a lot that factors into this question, but Anspach says to start with what’s the person’s income now, what are their expenses, and what will change as they shift into retirement. “Maybe my employer is covering most of my healthcare expenses now, but I'll be paying for more of those out of pocket,” she says. “Maybe I have kids that are going off the payroll about the time that I'm entering retirement. So that portion of my budget will be freed up.” Once you have this timeline, you need to calculate your income sources, including Social Security and pensions, and then use a percent of your portfolio to make up for the difference in expenses and income.

Many seniors use the 80% rule, where they predict that 80% of their pre-retirement income will be spent in retirement. Anspach says that while this ballpark figure is good to use if you’re far out from retirement, it may not be something to rely on depending on your demographics. She also says that it may be hard to plan for 10 to 30 years from retirement because it’s impossible to predict how a person will live and what the economy and market will be like until then. Anspach suggests that you plan for the worst outcome possible so that you will either be prepared for when the worst happens or be able to rearrange your funds into something nice when the worst doesn’t happen.

There are also a lot of risks seniors need to mitigate when they retire, and one important risk that Anspach talks about is the risk of living longer than what was expected. “I have had numerous clients over the years when I [would] project their plan out - let's say to 90, [they] would say, ‘Well, I'm not gonna live that long,’ and I'd say, ‘Well, what if you do?’” she says. “So people routinely underestimate how long they might live. [So] if you do live that long, we need to make sure there's enough.”

Another risk, according to Anspach, is the possibility of a medical issue preventing the person from working until retirement. Furthermore, if their adult child is struggling financially or has poor health, that ends up being another risk, especially if the adult child has children. Anspach says that you need to have a “reserve pool” of money just for emergencies like these.

