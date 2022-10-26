How does income affect your Medicare Part B premium? How do you tackle IRMAA planning? These questions and more are answered by our expert below.

By Robert Klein, CPA

There are several factors that affect your health insurance premiums before you turn 65. These include age, number of family members on your plan, where you live, type of plan, deductible, and whether you qualify for federal financial assistance.

Robert Klein

It’s a new ballgame when you turn 65, assuming that you enroll in Medicare Part B. Your premium, which is payable monthly, is determined by one thing – income. It’s irrelevant how old you are or where you live.

It’s All About Modified Adjusted Gross Income

So how does income affect your Medicare Part B premium? The Social Security Administration uses your modified adjusted gross income, or MAGI, reported on your federal income tax return from two years prior to the current year to determine the amount of your Medicare Part B monthly premium each year. MAGI is adjusted gross income increased by certain adjustments. These include various deductions, untaxed foreign income, and tax-exempt interest. MAGI and adjusted gross income are often similar, if not identical.

The basic 2022 Medicare Part B monthly premium is $170.10 if your 2020 MAGI was $91,000 or less and you filed an individual tax return or it was $182,000 or less and you filed a joint tax return. If your 2020 MAGI exceeded these amounts, an income-related adjustment amount, or IRMAA, is added to the base premium. IRMAA is a surtax that increases with higher levels of income.

Per the table below, IRMAA can add $68.00 to $408.20 to your 2022 monthly Medicare Part B premium, increasing it from $170.10 to as much as $578.30.

IRMAA Planning

Individuals with higher levels of income should include annual IRMAA planning as part of their retirement income plan beginning no later than age 63, given the fact that Medicare eligibility occurs at age 65 and Medicare Part B premiums are determined using MAGI from two years prior. I recommend IRMAA planning beginning at age 60 if you’re planning a transaction that could result in a sizable amount of taxable income in the year you turn 63 or later.

IRMAA planning before age 60 makes sense if your projected annual income beginning when you’re 63 will exceed the basic IRMAA MAGI thresholds of $91,000 if single or $182,000 if married and filing a joint tax return. This can occur if you will be receiving employment, self-employment, or other business income, or sizable taxable net rental income, retirement plan distributions, pension income, or annuity income.

Remember Social Security When IRMAA Planning

It's always important to include projected taxable Social Security benefits when calculating projected MAGI since this is included and can result in higher Medicare Part B premiums. Given the fact that it’s common for 50% to 85% of one’s Social Security benefits to be taxable and payments can be significant, especially with the 2022 and 2023 cost of living adjustments (COLAs) of 5.9% and 8.7%, respectively, as well as in situations when benefit start dates are deferred to age 70.

As an example, let’s assume a single individual with MAGI of $44,499 begins taking Social Security at age 70. Assuming she qualifies for the maximum monthly Social Security benefit, she will receive $4,194 in 2022. The 2023 COLA of 8.7% increases her monthly benefit to $4,559, or a total of $54,708. Assuming that 85% is taxable, she will have additional MAGI of $46,502, or a total of $91,001. This individual will cross over the basic MAGI threshold of $91,000 by $1, increasing her monthly Medicare Part B premiums from $170.10 to $238.10.

Don’t Plan for IRMAA in a Vacuum

A common pitfall when it comes to IRMAA planning is planning for IRMAA in a vacuum. Many individuals, including tax professionals, focus exclusively on IRMAA when deciding whether to pursue a particular transaction and either don’t consider or minimize, the importance of long-term benefits of the transaction as they relate to one’s retirement income plan.

When you do tax planning, you will encounter situations in a particular year where your income will spike up or down. Upward income spikes such as a sizable bonus are generally a good thing. You probably won’t tell your boss, “Please don’t give me this large a bonus since it’s going to cause my Medicare Part B premiums to double two years from now.”

As you approach 63, you will need to plan for potential transactions that could result in a significant amount of taxable income. You must decide how, when, or even if you want to pursue them. In addition to increased tax liability, it’s important to determine how the additional income will increase your Medicare Part B premiums two years following the year that you receive the income compared to the potential long-term benefits to be received from a particular transaction or series of transactions.

Sale of Residence IRMAA Planning

As an example, let’s suppose you’re married, are considering selling your home in 2022 for $1.5 million, and will have a taxable gain of $600,000 after using your sale of residence exclusion of $500,000. Let’s assume that your 2022 MAGI excluding the taxable gain is $200,000. If you don’t sell your home, your spouse and your 2024 monthly Medicare Part B premiums will be $238.10 each, or a total of $476.20, or $5,714.40 for the year.

If you sell your home in 2022, the taxable gain of $600,000 increases your 2022 MAGI from $200,000 to $800,000. This will throw you into the top IRMAA bracket, increasing your spouse and your monthly 2024 Medicare Part B premiums to $578.30 each, a combined amount of $1,156.60, and an annual total of $13,879.20. This is an increase of $8,164.80, or 143%, compared to the total Medicare premiums of $5,714.40 that you would pay if you didn’t sell your home in 2022.

In this situation, it’s important to keep in mind the following three factors:

You have the opportunity to realize a gain of $1.1 million from the sale of your house, i.e., the taxable gain of $600,000 plus the excluded gain of $500,000.

The additional Medicare Part B premiums of $8,164.80 that you will incur in 2024 are a one-time event or cost of doing business. Your premiums going forward will be determined by your MAGI two years prior to each year.

Your additional Medicare Part B premiums of $8,164.80 are only 0.7% of your total gain of $1.1 million and 0.5% of the selling price of $1.5 million.

Roth IRA Conversion IRMAA Planning

Roth IRA conversions are another example of a transaction that can increase your MAGI and Medicare Part B premiums two years following the year of conversion if they occur at age 63 or older. Roth IRA conversions are often done over several years as part of a staged Roth IRA conversion strategy.

Three primary benefits of doing Roth IRA conversions are as follows:

Elimination of taxation on converted amounts plus all future appreciation

Converted amounts plus future appreciation are removed from the required minimum distribution (RMD) calculation beginning at age 72.

Potentially pay income tax on the conversion at a low tax rate.

A staged Roth IRA conversion strategy can be used successfully to extend the longevity of a retirement income plan. Roth IRAs and smaller RMDs result in less taxable income, tax liability, and potentially reduced Medicare Part B premiums every year beginning at age 72.

A properly designed staged Roth IRA conversion strategy will include an analysis of potential income tax liability and increased Medicare Premium Part B premiums attributable to proposed Roth IRA conversion amounts. The elimination of taxation on future appreciation of Roth IRAs following conversion is a key factor in this analysis.

Similar to the sale of residence example, the one-time potential increase in Medicare Part B premiums related to each year’s Roth IRA conversions represents a cost of doing business. Unlike the sale of residence, the problem can be minimized or potentially eliminated by starting Roth IRA conversions before age 63 and spreading them over several years.

Work with a Qualified Professional

Engaging the services of a qualified retirement income planner who specializes in taxation is essential when planning for IRMAA. He or she will prepare a comprehensive analysis and manage a plan that includes strategies designed to extend the longevity of your assets throughout your retirement net of potential costs including income tax liability and Medicare Part B premiums. This will enable you to avoid the pitfall of planning in a vacuum when doing IRMAA planning.

About the author: Robert Klein

Robert Klein, CPA, PFS, CFP®, RICP®, CLTC® is the founder and president of Retirement Income Center in Newport Beach, California. The firm’s motto is Planning, Managing, and Protecting Your Retirement Income™. Bob is the creator of FINANCIALLY InKLEIN’d™, a YouTube channel featuring tax-sensitive, innovative strategies for optimizing retirement income. Bob is also the writer and publisher of Retirement Income Visions™, a blog featuring innovative strategies for creating and optimizing retirement income that Bob began in 2009.

Bob applies his unique background, experience, expertise, and specialization in tax-sensitive retirement income planning strategies, including fixed-income annuities, Roth IRA conversions, HECM reverse mortgages, and charitable remainder trusts, to optimize the projected longevity of his clients’ after-tax retirement income and assets. Bob does this as an independent financial advisor using customized holistic planning solutions determined by each client’s financial needs.