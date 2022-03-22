What Retirement Means Today

Times are rapidly changing, which means that our definition of retirement is changing, too. Here's what you should think about while planning your retirement in today's day and age.

By Jamie Ebersole, CFA

Unbeknownst to us, the pandemic created a perfect moment to reassess our lives – personal, professional and financial. It's also allowed us a lot of time to do some deep thinking on our goals. I have seen this play out over the course of the past two years with a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking help with their retirement and assessing their retirement readiness.

Most clients have a relatively simple view of the retirement calculus, namely, here are the assets I have, now build a plan that allows me to do everything I want to do regardless of what they are. To develop a more realistic plan, I ask them to take a few steps back and gain some perspective.

Jamie Ebersole

Our concept of retirement is derived from a late-nineteenth-century model ascribed to Otto von Bismarck in Germany. As laborers reached the end of their productive years, governments started to develop pension systems to care for retirees and arbitrary ages were assigned for when people should retire. In Bismarck’s Germany, the first retirement age was set at 70 years old and later reduced to 65. Life expectancy at the time was closer to 45 years, so it was an easy way for politicians to win votes by creating a benefit that most would likely never collect.

This movement toward creating welfare systems such as pensions helped define the concept and timing of retirement, which has stuck with us until today. We see direct vestiges of this in our own retirement programs and government welfare systems like Social Security, even though life expectancies in the U.S. are approaching 80 years or more.

But the times are changing. People are living longer and living more productive lives for longer due to technology and medicine. Many retirees can expect a traditional retirement to last for 20 years or more, which for many is a quarter of their lifetime.

So, what’s a person to do when faced with this new uncertainty about this last quarter of their life, when it has already been broadly defined as “retirement” by external forces? The short answer: it will require a lot more planning than we may have considered in the past.

When you retire at 65 and expect to die at 72, there is not that much to do. Make sure you have long-term care (LTC) insurance, spend your days on the golf course and live from your pension or IRAs, which will pay you more annually as they only need to stretch for 7 years. But, when you are facing 20 years of active retirement, the challenges of being properly insured, having sufficient assets to do all the things that active people do (for longer) and having something left over to take care of you at the end becomes more daunting. This is exactly why we need to start planning much sooner.

In order to begin tackling this planning “problem,” it is imperative that you start the process long before your retirement date. Here is a sample of questions I use to guide clients along the initial stages of retirement planning:

What do you want retirement to look like? Do you need to retire at all? How does your spouse, partner or significant other view retirement? Will you take the time to try it out (whatever it may be) before you retire? Do you plan to continue working, start a new business, or do you want to take up a new hobby? If money were not an issue, what would you do with the remaining 20 years of your life? Can we make that (#5) happen on a less grand scale that fits your budget? Looking out 20–30 years from now, what would need to happen for you to consider retirement a success? Imagine reading your obituary (20–30 years hence) in the local paper. What would you want it to say that it doesn’t already?

The list can go on and on, but you get the idea. We need to ask hard questions now, while we have time, mental capacity and flexibility to change things, so that we can have the best chance at a retirement that is successful. The great news is that every one of us gets to determine what "successful" means.

Living longer, healthier lives is a great blessing, but it can become a curse if we don’t give ourselves the best chance to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity. Retirement may not work out as planned — a lot of things can and do happen — but there is no excuse not to give yourself the best shot at success. And a successful retirement means you doing what you want, how you want to do it, with the resources you have.

About the author: Jamie Ebersole, CFA®, CFP®

Jamie Ebersole is the founder and CEO of Ebersole Financial LLC, an independent registered investment advisory (RIA) firm in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts. Jamie works with widows, divorcees and executives, and their families, to help them achieve their financial goals, personal dreams and a secure retirement. Jamie also consults with smaller institutions and high net worth clients to help them understand and invest in alternative investments, focusing on private equity. Prior to founding Ebersole Financial, Jamie spent 15 years helping institutional investors reach their investment goals through private equity investments. During that time he managed investment programs of more than $1.5 billion for SL Capital Partners and Allianz Private Equity Partners.