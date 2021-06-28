Chuck Robinson of Sensible Money discusses in this Retirement Daily a phased-income approach to retirement withdrawals.

There's a better way to create income in retirement than the 4% rule of thumb.

And that, according to Chuck Robinson would be the phased-income approach that he first wrote about in a Journal of Financial Planning paper that was published in 2007.

In this video interview, Robinson, a financial planner with Sensible Money, describes how the phase-income approach, or what some refer to as the time segmentation or the bucket approach, generates on average the following outcomes:

1) It generated initial income at age 65 that was nearly twice the traditional 4% solution; and

2) It produced more cumulative income from age 65 to 95 than the traditional method, while leaving a residual value at age 95 to provide a legacy or to increase total income.

In Case You Missed It...

You Are Your Parents' Retirement Fund – Now What?

CEO Discusses Launch of TruBadger - a Deflationary and Reflection DEFI Token

Teen Savings Vehicle – Your Child Could Retire a Multi-Millionaire

Nonqualified Fixed Income Annuities: A Timeless Tax and Retirement Income Planning Opportunity

EGTRRA Turns 20 - Opportunities for More Retirement Savings

Selling Covered Calls for Income-Focused Investors – Part 2

Benefits Implications When You Start a New Job

Learning Center

Life Planning: The Difference between Tax Preparation & Tax Planning

Tools & Resources

Retirement Remix - Chapter 3: Retirement Can Be Bad for Your Health

Ask Bob

My Husband is Incarcerated; Can I Claim Social Security Spousal Benefits?

Do I Need to Apply for Medicare at Age 65 If I'm Already On It for Disability?