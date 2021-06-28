A Phased-income Approach to Retirement Withdrawals
There's a better way to create income in retirement than the 4% rule of thumb.
And that, according to Chuck Robinson would be the phased-income approach that he first wrote about in a Journal of Financial Planning paper that was published in 2007.
In this video interview, Robinson, a financial planner with Sensible Money, describes how the phase-income approach, or what some refer to as the time segmentation or the bucket approach, generates on average the following outcomes:
1) It generated initial income at age 65 that was nearly twice the traditional 4% solution; and
2) It produced more cumulative income from age 65 to 95 than the traditional method, while leaving a residual value at age 95 to provide a legacy or to increase total income.
In Case You Missed It...
You Are Your Parents' Retirement Fund – Now What?
CEO Discusses Launch of TruBadger - a Deflationary and Reflection DEFI Token
Teen Savings Vehicle – Your Child Could Retire a Multi-Millionaire
Nonqualified Fixed Income Annuities: A Timeless Tax and Retirement Income Planning Opportunity
EGTRRA Turns 20 - Opportunities for More Retirement Savings
Selling Covered Calls for Income-Focused Investors – Part 2
Benefits Implications When You Start a New Job
Learning Center
Life Planning: The Difference between Tax Preparation & Tax Planning
Tools & Resources
Retirement Remix - Chapter 3: Retirement Can Be Bad for Your Health
Ask Bob
My Husband is Incarcerated; Can I Claim Social Security Spousal Benefits?
Do I Need to Apply for Medicare at Age 65 If I'm Already On It for Disability?