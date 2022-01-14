Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
How to Manage Health Care Costs Prior to and During Retirement
How to Manage Health Care Costs Prior to and During Retirement

65-Year-old Couples Need Anywhere From $182,000 to $361,000 to Pay for Health Care Expenses in Retirement: EBRI

A 65-year-old couple with median prescription drug expenses who want a 50% chance of having enough to cover health care expenses in retirement needs $182,000 in savings. Couples who want a 90% chance of having enough need $296,000 in savings.

After declining in 2020, the predicted saving targets for Medicare beneficiaries to cover health premiums, deductibles, and certain other health expenses in retirement increased between 3 and 8% in 2021, according to EBRI's just-published report. These are close to the biggest increases we have seen since 2012.

Savings are needed to pay for premiums for Medicare Parts B and D, the Part B deductible, premiums for Medigap Plan G, and out-of-pocket spending for outpatient prescription drugs, according to Paul Fronstin Jack VanDerhei, the authors of the report.

According to a release, the data used in EBRI’s analysis come from a variety of sources. EBRI employs a Monte Carlo simulation model for this evaluation that simulated 100,000 observations, allowing for the uncertainty related to individual mortality and rates of return on assets in retirement.

The analysis reveals:

  • In 2021, a 65-year-old man needed $79,000 in savings and a 65-year-old woman needed $103,000 in savings for a 50% chance of having enough to cover premiums and median prescription drug expenses in retirement. For a 90% chance of having enough savings, the man needs $142,000 and the woman needs $159,000. This is up 9% from 2020.
  • For a 50% chance of having enough to cover health care expenses in retirement, a couple with median prescription drug expenses needed $182,000 in savings. For a 90% chance of having enough, the couple needed $296,000 in savings. This is up 10% from 2020.
  • At the extreme — a couple with drug expenses at the 90th percentile throughout retirement who wants a 90% chance of having enough money for health care expenses in retirement by age 65 — targeted savings were $361,000 in 2021. This is higher than the $325,000 required in 2020.
  • The increases identified in this paper are due to a number of reasons. The Medicare Trustees increasing projected costs for Medicare Part D out-of-pocket expenses is one reason for the increase. Another reason is the substantial increase in the Medicare Part B premium.

What say experts in response to EBRI's research?

For his part, Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, noted that the research presumes the Medicare beneficiary will use a Plan G Medigap policy throughout retirement. And that may not be the case for everyone. He noted, for instance, that Plan G premiums can be greater than the out-of-pocket maximum for Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) PPO plan, today. "For those with ample resources, they pay up for the higher cost of Medigap," he said. "For those that lack resources, it is financially efficient to go to $0 MAPD PPO. The savings, $2,400 can then be used to pay for the out-of-pocket maximum.

He also noted that demographic pressures are likely to change Medicare and costs are likely to change in the future. "Not overnight, but in small doses, yes," he said.

65-Year-old Couples Need Anywhere From $182,000 to $361,000 to Pay for Health Care Expenses in Retirement: EBRI
Planning for & Living in Retirement

65-Year-old Couples Need Anywhere From $182,000 to $361,000 to Pay for Health Care Expenses in Retirement: EBRI

30 seconds ago
parents and planning
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Encouraging Your Parents to Plan

4 hours ago
Ask Bob: Am I Entitled to Social Security Spousal and Survivor Benefits?
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can Social Security Deny Spousal Benefits?

Jan 13, 2022
Member Exclusive
Investing For Retirement: Think Total Return, Not Just Dividends
NexGen Money

4 Steps to Diversify Your Investment Portfolio

Jan 13, 2022
How Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation Plans Work
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Financial Planning when Health Issues and Bad Habits Collide

Jan 12, 2022
The spousal benefit can be as much as half of the worker's "primary insurance amount," depending on the spouse's age at retirement.
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Claiming Social Security Benefits Under Deceased Spouse or Current Spouse

Jan 11, 2022
Member Exclusive
managing expense
Planning for & Living in Retirement

5 Ways Business Owners Can Estimate Expenses in Retirement

Jan 11, 2022
529 Plans Are Good for More than College Tuition
NexGen Money

529 Plans for Elementary and High School Private Education

Jan 10, 2022
How Do Households Adjust Their Earnings, Saving, and Consumption After Children Leave?
Retirement Research

Retirement Research: How Do Households Adjust Their Earnings, Saving, and Consumption After Children Leave?

Jan 8, 2022
Member Exclusive