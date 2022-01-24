2022’s Best States to Retire: WalletHub
The best states to retire to are Florida, Virginia, Colorado, Delaware and Minnesota according to WalletHub.
Best States to Retire
1. Florida
2. Virginia
3. Colorado
4. Delaware
5. Minnesota
6. North Dakota
7. Montana
8. Utah
T-9. Arizona
T-9. New Hampshire
Worst States to Retire
41. Louisiana
42. West Virginia
43. Arkansas
44. Rhode Island
45. Illinois
46. Oklahoma
47. Kentucky
48. New York
49. Mississippi
50. New Jersey
Best vs. Worst
- Mississippi has the lowest adjusted cost-of-living index for retirees, 85.87, which is 2.1 times lower than in Hawaii, where it is highest at 182.59.
- Louisiana has the lowest median annual cost of elderly housekeeping, $38,896, which is 1.8 times lower than in Washington, where it is highest at $71,294.
- South Dakota has the highest share of the population aged 65 and older still working, 22.98 percent, which is 1.7 times higher than in West Virginia, where it is lowest at 13.27 percent.
- Florida has the highest share of the population aged 65 and older, 20.10 percent, which is 1.9 times higher than in Utah, where it is lowest at 10.80 percent.
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-retire/18592