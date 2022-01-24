Skip to main content
Best Cities to Retire in America
2022’s Best States to Retire: WalletHub

The best states to retire to are Florida, Virginia, Colorado, Delaware and Minnesota according to WalletHub.

WalletHub has identified the following states as the best and worst states in which to retire.

Best States to Retire

1. Florida

2. Virginia

3. Colorado

4. Delaware

5. Minnesota

6. North Dakota

7. Montana

8. Utah

T-9. Arizona

T-9. New Hampshire

Worst States to Retire

41. Louisiana

42. West Virginia

43. Arkansas

44. Rhode Island

45. Illinois

46. Oklahoma

47. Kentucky

48. New York

49. Mississippi

50. New Jersey

Best vs. Worst

  • Mississippi has the lowest adjusted cost-of-living index for retirees, 85.87, which is 2.1 times lower than in Hawaii, where it is highest at 182.59.
  • Louisiana has the lowest median annual cost of elderly housekeeping, $38,896, which is 1.8 times lower than in Washington, where it is highest at $71,294.
  • South Dakota has the highest share of the population aged 65 and older still working, 22.98 percent, which is 1.7 times higher than in West Virginia, where it is lowest at 13.27 percent.
  • Florida has the highest share of the population aged 65 and older, 20.10 percent, which is 1.9 times higher than in Utah, where it is lowest at 10.80 percent.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-retire/18592

