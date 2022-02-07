Three Steps for Getting Financially Ready for 2022

What are three easy ways to get financially ready for 2022? Know your tax situation; know when to rebalance your portfolio; and set a savings goal.

By Beau Kemp, CFP, RMA

The new year is upon us and moving quickly. Often, this is the time of year people start looking into their financial situation a little closer. I refer to these next few months as finance season. Here are three of the most important things to look at during this time of year.

Know Your Tax Situation

The first step is having an idea of what your previous year’s tax situation looks like. The second piece is to estimate what tax bracket you’ll be in this year. Here are a few key questions to ask yourself:

- Will I owe money?

If so, make sure you budget accordingly

- Can I contribute to a traditional or Roth IRA for 2021?

- Will I be eligible to fund a traditional or Roth IRA this year?

If this is a definite yes, you can set up automatic contributions and investments to these accounts every month or paycheck

- Should I contribute to my traditional 401(k) or Roth 401(k) this year?

Know When to Rebalance Your Portfolio

The number of times you should rebalance your portfolio gets debated quite often. A quick google search will have you thinking you should rebalance your portfolio one to four times per year. Personally, I prefer to keep things as simple as possible and have the “set it and forget it” approach. This has led me to rebalance once per year, usually about the time I am filing taxes.

Example: You set up your target allocation to 60% U.S. stock and 40% international and emerging markets last year. A year goes by, and now your portfolio is 77% U.S. stock and 23% international and emerging markets. You would sell 17% of the U.S. stock and use the proceeds to buy international and emerging markets.

Set a Savings Goal

Setting a goal for the next year or two will help you keep peace of mind that you are on track. This goal can be anything – building an emergency fund, funding a retirement account, saving for your first home/real estate investment, or even vacation. My spouse and I created a savings goal because we realized we were being too frugal last year. This will allow us to enjoy ourselves along the way while knowing that we are on the right track financially.

About the Author

Beau Kemp CFP®, RMA® is a financial planner at Sensible Money. He started as an intern while finishing his final semester at Northern Arizona University and has enjoyed seeing the impact a financial plan has on a person’s life ever since.