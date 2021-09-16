The Three Key Decisions to Make About Your 401(k)

CJ Miller of Sensible Money describes the three key decisions you need to make with your 401(k): How much to contribute, whether to contribute pre-tax or after-tax, and how to invest your money.

By CJ Miller, CFP

Section 401(k) accounts are a primary vehicle people use for retirement savings.

These accounts are offered by an employer and include several investment options and potential tax benefits. Employees can elect a certain contribution amount, and have it deducted from each paycheck and deposited into the account. Some employers also offer a matching contribution to encourage participation.

To get started with your 401(k) plan, you need to enroll in the plan. The easiest way to check if you are already enrolled is to see if any 401(k) deductions are present on your most recent paycheck stub. You can also see online on your company’s employee benefits portal, or by checking with company HR directly. Once enrolled, you’ll have a few decisions to make.

How Much to Contribute to Your 401(k)

The first decision is how much to contribute. At a minimum, it is usually a no-brainer to contribute enough to receive the full employer match. If you contribute less, you’ll lose out on free money from your employer. For example, your employer may match 100% of the first 4% of 401(k) contributions. If you contribute 4%, you’ll receive an immediate 4% match, doubling your savings rate.

If there is room in your budget for more contributions than that, you can contribute as much as $19,500 per year, and an additional “catch-up” contribution of $6,500 once aged 50 or older. When deciding on your contribution rate, it is important to keep in mind that this is a long-term savings vehicle. If you contribute more than you can afford, there will be a penalty if you need to withdraw the funds prior to age 59½, in most cases. To work up to a higher contribution amount, one effective strategy is to increase your 401(k) contributions by 1% when certain things occur, like a raise. Some plans even have an “auto increase” feature that increases contributions for you on a scheduled interval.

401(k) Contributions: Pre-Tax or After-Tax?

The second decision you may need to make is whether to make pre-tax or Roth contributions to your 401(k) plan. Not all plans allow for Roth contributions, but it is becoming more and more common. If you elect pre-tax, you will receive a tax deduction for your contributions. The money will then be invested (more on that below), and likely grow over time tax-deferred. Upon withdrawal of the funds, taxes are owed on the full amount of the withdrawal (contribution and market gains) since no taxes were owed on the initial contribution. You will be taxed at your ordinary income tax rate in the year of withdrawal.

Roth contributions, on the other hand, do not provide you with a tax deduction in the year of the contribution. Instead, contributions are made with “after-tax” money and no taxes are owed upon withdrawal, including the market gains. Essentially, your money is growing tax-free when you make a Roth contribution, which makes this option very valuable for younger contributors. Even if you are in a high tax bracket today, if you have a long time horizon on your investments, the value of the tax-free market growth may offset the benefit of the tax deduction today.

How to Invest 401(k) Contributions

The final decision you’ll need to make is how you will invest your contributions. Most plans allow you to select from a variety of investment options and allocate your contributions on a percentage basis. Plans will commonly offer a mix of mutual fund investments, as well as target-date fund investments. The right investment mix for you depends on a variety of factors, such as time horizon, risk tolerance, and investment knowledge. If you are not sure how to allocate your contributions, you should consider consulting a financial advisor for help.

About the author: CJ Miller, CFP®, RMA®

CJ Miller, CFP®, RMA® is a financial planner with Sensible Money in Scottsdale, Arizona. Miller is also a member of the Financial Planning Association (FPA) of Greater Phoenix Board of Directors and is involved in the Active 20-30 Club.