The Capital Gains Tax Explained

Capital gain income is one of the more unique income types defined in the tax code and can affect your tax return in a variety of ways. To start, capital gain income is realized upon the sale of an appreciated asset that you’ve invested in. So, if you buy an investible asset like a stock, ETF, real estate, cryptocurrency, etc. and sell it for a profit, it is reported as capital gain income on your tax return. Investments held in retirement accounts, like 401ks or IRAs, are not subject to capital gains tax, however.

This capital gain income is subject to different tax rules than ordinary income. The tax rate that is applied to capital gain income depends on how long you held the asset before selling it. If it is held 365 days or less, it is subject to “short-term” capital gain rates, which match your ordinary income tax rate. If it is held more than 365 days, however, it is considered a “long-term” capital gain and will be taxed at a rate lower than your ordinary income tax rate. The long-term capital gain marginal rates are 0%, 15%, and 20%, and also apply to qualified dividends issued by certain stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. For high-income earners, long-term capital gains may be subject to a 3.8% Net Investment Income Tax as well.

Capital losses also affect your tax return. Any capital losses incurred from the sale of an asset are first used to offset any gains realized in that year. Then, the tax code allows up to $3,000 of losses to be used to offset ordinary income each year. Any unused capital losses more than that $3,000 limit are carried forward to future tax years.

There are some unique strategies that can be used to take advantage of the capital gain tax rules. For a highly appreciated asset that you’ve held for a long time, one tactic is to sell it across multiple years to spread the tax burden out. This may result in the gain being taxed in the 15% rate over multiple years, instead of the 20% rate if you were to sell it all in one year.

In low-income years, you can also realize long-term capital gains in the 0% tax rate. Even if you plan on reinvesting the money right back into the same security, you’ll have a higher cost basis and realize less capital gain income when you decide to sell it again in future years. This strategy is called “tax gain harvesting”.

There is a similar strategy called “tax-loss harvesting” available if you are unlucky enough to invest prior to a steep market decline. The goal with this is to sell investments during the decline to capture the capital loss for tax purposes, then buy a similar security at the same time to capture any potential market rebound. There is a limitation to be aware of when implementing tax loss harvesting called the “wash sale rule”. This is an IRS rule that doesn’t allow you to take a tax loss if you re-invest in the same security or substantially identical once within 30 days of selling it. To circumvent this rule, you can invest in something similar instead. For instance, if you sell an S&P 500 Index fund for a tax loss, you can buy a Large Cap fund that isn’t tied to the S&P 500 index.

You can also invest your assets differently to take advantage of the lower capital gain tax rates. Most people are familiar with asset allocation, which is the percentage invested in different asset classes. There is also a concept called asset location that many are not familiar with. Asset location is the process of investing certain asset classes in different account types for tax efficiency. For instance, let’s say your overall portfolio allocation is 65% equities and 35% fixed income. Instead of allocating each of your accounts to match the 65%-35% target, asset location would result in your investments with the highest growth potential be invested in Roth or taxable accounts first. Locating high growth assets in those account types results in any capital gains being taxed at a lower rate (or not being taxed at all in the case of the Roth). The general rule of thumb to follow when practicing asset location is to put growth assets in Roth accounts first, then non-retirement accounts, then in pre-tax accounts last.