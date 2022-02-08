Roth IRA: An Alternative Emergency Fund Vehicle

By John Weber

When most people think of a Roth IRA they think of retirement – and rightly so. The Roth IRA is one of the best vehicles available to investors to save for retirement. There is also an advantage of the Roth IRA that not many other types of retirement accounts have, and that is to withdraw contributions tax and penalty-free at any time. In this article I will go over who is eligible to contribute to a Roth IRA and examine how the account could serve as an emergency fund.

What is a Roth IRA?

Contributions to a Roth IRA are post-tax, meaning an individual can contribute funds they have already paid taxes on and therefore do not receive any type of deduction for their contributions. For 2022, the IRS has set a contribution limit of $6,000 per year for individuals under age 50 and an extra $1,000 per year ($7,000 total) for individuals over age 50 as a “catch-up” provision. After an individual’s Roth IRA has been opened for at least five years and they have reached age 59.5, they are able to withdraw earnings tax and penalty-free. Even better, Roth IRAs are not subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs) after age 72, meaning an investor could use their Roth as a legacy or inheritance vehicle. So why doesn’t everyone contribute to a Roth given these benefits? The IRS has set income limitations for individuals contributing to a Roth IRA. For 2022, here are the income phase-out ranges according to the IRS website:

Roth IRA contribution phase-out ranges

Single: $129,000 - $144,000

$129,000 - $144,000 Married filing jointly: $204,000 - $214,000

$204,000 - $214,000 Married filing separately: $0 - $10,000

Even with these phase-outs, higher earners still have a way to contribute to a Roth IRA, often referred to as the “Backdoor Roth.” Higher earners can “convert” traditional IRA funds by paying taxes on the distribution and then contributing that amount to their Roth IRA. Backdoor Roth’s are considered a “loophole” in the tax law and are available to any investor, regardless of income level.

Follow Retirement Daily’s NexGen on Instagram

Roth IRA as an Emergency Fund

Most people use an ordinary savings account (or maybe a high-yield savings account) for their emergency fund. The personal finance “rule of thumb” is to stash away 3-6 months of living expenses in case of an emergency. In principle, this is a great safety net if someone were to lose their job or have a significant unplanned event/expense pop up. Something that not many individuals consider is that in cases where someone loses their job, they could implement many other financially sound practices during that time such as: cutting discretionary expenses and/or stopping savings until they get back on their feet. In this case, they may actually spend less than they normally would and may need a smaller emergency fund balance as a result.

Just like everything else, there is an opportunity cost of having this much cash sitting in the bank. Most high-yield savings accounts are yielding ~0.50%, far better than the average savings account, but significantly less than an investor might have the ability to earn in their Roth IRA. One of the beautiful things about the Roth IRA is the ability to take contributions out at any time, tax and penalty-free, no matter how long the account has been open. This provides an alternative way to access money in a time of emergency. If an investor considers this strategy, then this may diminish the need to keep their entire emergency fund in a savings account. If they need access to the money, it’s a transfer away, but if they don’t, then the money stays in the Roth IRA and enjoys higher growth than in a savings account AND is contributing to the investor’s retirement goals (assuming it's invested more aggressively than cash).

An important note to consider is the financial effect of withdrawing contributions from a Roth IRA if an individual needed the funds for an emergency. Withdrawing from a Roth IRA would decrease retirement assets and potentially impact retirement goals. For those investors with a smaller Roth IRA, it may not be the best idea to think of contributions in their Roth IRA as available cash, as they would want those assets to instead benefit from compound interest for as long as possible. If an individual has contributed for several years and as a result has a larger Roth IRA account balance, then this strategy may prove valuable.

Using Roth IRA contributions as part of your emergency fund is not for everyone, and it is important to understand how doing so might impact you. For specific investment and saving expertise, I would consult with an adviser to determine if this strategy suits your situation.

About the author: John Weber

John Weber is a Financial Planning Associate at Omega Wealth Management, a fee-only financial life planning firm based in Arlington, Virginia. Omega Wealth Management’s goal is to know clients on a personal level, integrating their values, vision, and wealth to provide holistic and comprehensive financial planning. John can be reached at john@omegawealthmanagement.com.

Retirement Daily Roundtable presents: Smart Retirement Planning Moves for 2022

Inflation is rising, interest rates are rising, and the stock market is increasingly more volatile. What should you do with your money in 2022? Experts – Lee Baker, Marcia Mantell, and CJ Miller – join Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to discuss just that and take your questions in this live event.

** Friday, February 11, 2022 **

10 am PT/1 pm ET

Attendance is limited – REGISTER now!