The video is credited to fellow assistant editor and Retirement Daily intern Mer Brown, who shares her own personal journey to opening a Roth IRA account, including where she invested and why.

I’m 21 years old and a full-time college student. I’m at that age where people in my generation could be at completely different ends of the spectrum of money education, financial independence, and planning for retirement.

That being said, I have to admit that I’m not too financially savvy. I know the importance of saving your money and prioritizing needs over wants, but I haven’t taken any big steps in my personal finance journey until today: I opened a Roth IRA account.

The owner of Retirement Daily and my boss, Robert Powell, was generous enough to give me a bonus to serve as my first investment into a Roth account. Then, it was time to research where I should open the Roth and what to invest in from there.

The first step I tackled in opening a Roth IRA account was exploring who should open one and when. Coming into this journey without any knowledge about Roths or how they operate, I wanted to get a firm understanding of why opening a Roth at this stage in my life makes sense.

According to Investopedia, “the three times that are generally recommended are when you’re young and at the beginning of your career, when your income dips, and before income tax rates increase.” Like most NextGen-ers, I fell into the first category. While I may be young in the scheme of things, one could argue I’m not technically at the beginning of my career until I’m working a regular job with a fixed salary.

After more digging, I realized that didn’t matter, which encouraged me to open a Roth IRA even earlier than I’d expected. Jane Mepham, a Retirement Daily guest contributor and founder and principal advisor at Elgon Financial Advisors, suggests teenagers should begin a Roth account as soon as they see their first paycheck to start smart saving habits. Both of Mepham’s articles regarding Roth IRA’s on Retirement Daily’s website, 6 Reasons Why Your Teen Needs a Roth IRA and Six Steps to Open a Roth IRA for a Teen, aided my perception of the importance of saving for retirement as soon as possible and hence, opening a Roth IRA now.

Looking outside of Retirement Daily, I found more sources than anticipated simply by typing “Roth IRA” into a Google search. This guide on IRA accounts and how they work from Vanguard was helpful in learning what a Roth vs. traditional IRA is, contribution and distribution rules, etc. I also found this recent article, 6 Best Roth IRAs Of October 2022, which provided a timely list of trusted companies to consider.

The second step in opening a Roth account was choosing the custodian. After a deep-dive and receiving advice from some CPAs, I narrowed my options down to four: Fidelity, Vanguard, TD Ameritrade, and Charles Schwab. In Mepham’s Six Steps to Open a Roth IRA for a Teen, she highlights that all of these options came with “low fees, wide investment selection, good customer service” and were user-friendly – all important factors to me when making this decision.

Although Fidelity and Vanguard are popular, well-trusted options, I eliminated them from my list when discovering their customers were primarily baby-boomers or those close to retirement age. For example, you’re not able to trade cryptocurrency directly at Fidelity – a digital currency that’s popular with the Gen Z generation. As for Charles Schwab, their investment options are also rated low for me without crypto, forex and some others. In addition, the transfer fees is another downside with partial transfers costing $25 and full ones at $50.

As a result, I decided to go with TD Ameritrade. Discovering their target audience is geared towards my age group and having a prior relationship, I felt most comfortable investing with them. TD Ameritrade offers many resources internally for their youngest customers to get acquainted with basics like “how to trade stocks” and other investment education. They also are extremely user-friendly with two apps, TD Ameritrade Mobile and Thinkorswimm, making the process very quick and simple.

You can also “trade almost anything you want [at TD Ameritrade] – stocks, bonds, options, forex, futures and, of course, funds.” This was an important factor in my decision because as a beginner, many years from retirement, I value having as much flexibility as possible with many options to explore in the future.

Once I settled on TD Ameritrade, the process to open the Roth IRA was so smooth. The step-by-step guide on their site, in addition to downloading their main mobile app, allowed me to open the account within 10 minutes. Being new to Roth IRAs, I decided to invest in the S&P 500, one of the less-risky options.

My plan is loose, but I’m okay with letting the $250 bonus sit in my account for now until I’m ready to invest more and look into other stocks or mutual funds. Once I’m out of school with a full-time job and steady income, I’ll set up more investments and be able to fully immerse myself in setting up recurring payments.

For now, I can say that I have a Roth IRA account and am on my way to a successful financial future. Hopefully this serves as a push for other Gen Z-ers to open their Roth IRAs and helps them with their own finance journeys!