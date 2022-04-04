Avoiding Unnecessary Risk as a DIY Investor

By Hannah Szarszewski, CFP

One critical aspect of investing that isn’t part of the conversation enough is risk. Perhaps this is because the topic of risk seems boring compared to investment returns or fees. Or perhaps it’s because there is complexity in understanding risk. My aim isn’t to expand on every risk measure related to your portfolio — the topic could easily be a dissertation! Rather, it’s to make you aware of some common red flags so that you can build awareness and potentially avoid unnecessary risk. This is a topic for those who want to invest wisely!

The Relationship Between Risk and Reward

There is a correlation between the amount of return you expect to receive and the amount of risk you take. I highlight this because many investors make decisions based on one half of the equation: returns. But it’s important to acknowledge the other half of the equation because risk can impact your investing outcome as well. Most of the time, the higher returns you seek, the more risk you have to take.

"Risk capacity" refers to how much risk you can afford to take, and it’s a component in creating an investment strategy. When it goes ignored, your investing may get into dangerous territory, meaning you’re taking risks that could be detrimental to the success of your goals. The right amount of risk to take is entirely dependent on your individual circumstances, so I won’t quantify it here. What I want to emphasize is that it’s possible to introduce too much risk to your portfolio (which could end poorly).

Have you ever heard the phrase “if it seems too good to be true, it probably is”? That phrase applies perfectly to the risk conversation. There are many investment opportunities online that promise spectacular outcomes and don’t address risk. But remember that higher returns usually come with more risk. When you consider an investment opportunity, be aware that it’s unlikely you’ll find a magical solution with low risk and high returns.

Illiquidity is a Risk

There are many investment opportunities that reduce liquidity. Some investments that impact liquidity are precious metals, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate. Whether these investments should have a place in your portfolio depends on your circumstances and many other factors. Illiquidity is a risk because you’re reducing access to your money. Sometimes you may not have the option to access your money for a specified time frame. Other times you can access the money by selling your asset, but depending on market conditions and how quickly you need the proceeds, you may have to sell at a steep discount.

When you give up liquidity (and increase risk), ideally there should be a premium (or higher return) for the extra risk you’re taking. And in many cases with these types of investments, the expected premium may not transpire. When that’s the case, a long-term diversified stock and bond portfolio could perform just as well or better (net of fees) and with less risk! It may be said that these types of investments add diversification to your portfolio, but if there isn’t compensation for the risk you’re taking; It could simply be an expensive and unnecessary way to diversify.

Also note that private equity, hedge funds, and many other alternative investments aren’t measured daily like stocks, meaning returns look smoother and risk metrics look more attractive than they are in reality. When considering these investments, proceed with caution and be sure they make sense for you.

Understand What You’re Invested In

Some investments are so complicated that the salespeople selling them can’t explain how they work (and probably don’t understand them). These investments usually have more risk. Some investors may think that there’s an element of glamour with investment products they don’t understand. But it’s really just a red flag. Complexity isn’t the same thing as sophistication. You should be able to understand how your investments make money for you. This is a risk that can be avoided.

Risk - When Markets are Doing Well, and When They're Not

Risk tolerance is the amount of risk you can take without losing sleep at night. It’s another component (arguably the most important one) to creating an investment strategy. When markets do well, it’s easy to accept more risk because the riskiness of your investments don’t play out. But the real test is when markets are down for extended periods of time. You may begin to experience nervousness or panic associated with the amount of risk you’re taking if the markets don’t recover in the first year…or second year…or third year. If you’ll eventually sell your investments at a low point and pull out of the market, it would have been better to take less risk in the first place so that you stay in the market, rather than locking in permanent losses from selling low. If you’ve experienced this scenario in the past, chances are your investments may not have been aligned with your risk tolerance.

Overconcentration

Overconcentration is when a large portion of your overall portfolio is comprised of one individual stock or bond. Ideally, one company should not exceed 5% of your portfolio. At 10%, it becomes more serious. Overconcentration is important because it exposes your portfolio to additional risk that is easily avoidable. There are so many things that could happen to the company you’re invested in, which could directly impact your investments. With this type of risk, it’s possible your holdings may never recover. There is not an expected premium with this type of risk because it can be diversified away, so it’s a serious risk that may not pay off. Diversification is the solution.

Stock Picking

When you try to pick winning stocks, you’re betting that you know more than the market. Additionally, you’re betting that you have information before others. In reality, if you’re reading about something in the news, the market prices already reflect the information you’re making decisions from. This risk rarely pays off because for the most part, the market is efficient, meaning information is already reflected in market prices. Even if you get lucky over the short-term, research shows that stock picking isn’t an effective strategy over the long-term. Stock picking is also more likely to result in a portfolio that isn’t property diversified. So, you’re exposing your portfolio to a lot of unnecessary risk.

Risk in Safety

It’s possible to be too conservative. And there is still risk involved when you hide money under your mattress. This is because your dollars will lose value over time due to inflation. It is imperative to acknowledge that being too safe is actually risky. Some amount of investing is necessary so that your dollars maintain purchasing power, which helps you to achieve your future goals.

This is not an exhaustive list of every risk associated with investing. Rather, these are popular risks that come up in conversations often. One way to increase your success with investing is to reduce unnecessary risk and pay attention to red flags. If you’re investing savings for meaningful goals like retirement or your children’s college costs, the risk you take matters.

About the author: Hannah Szarszewski, CFP®, AFC®

Hannah Szarszewski is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional and Accredited Financial Counselor® Practitioner. She is the founder of Blue Mountain Financial Planning, LLC and focuses on integrating financial coaching and education into the financial planning process. She has partnered with clients of all ages and various walks of life to help them achieve financial independence and live life to the fullest.