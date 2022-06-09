A Gen Z Investor's Journey to Opening a Roth IRA

By Sadie Johnson-Ouillette

I’m 19 and I’m already worried about retirement.

I’ve told a handful of people about this lovely little development in my life. They’ve all laughed in my face.

I’m not joking.

I’m sure that many people will read this and think, “wow, I wish I started saving for retirement when I was 19.” And while I sympathize, I can’t completely use that to justify worrying about retirement at 19. And at the same time, yes, I did open a Roth IRA.

Robert Powell, my boss and editor of Retirement Daily, generously gave me a bonus to put into a Roth. Then, it was time to take action on my retirement worry.

Now, I know next to nothing about money. I’m not an investor. I mean, the most I invest in are Sour Patch Kids at CVS. I figured that the best way to start out would be to listen to other people’s wisdom. I began at home: Retirement Daily. There are a million articles about Roth IRAs, and I came across a handful about Roth IRAs for young people. Jane Mepham’s articles 6 Reasons Why Your Teen Needs a Roth IRA and 6 Steps to Open a Roth IRA for a Teen were really helpful to me. I also came across Retirement Daily Assistant Editor Hannah Sammut’s A Young Investor's Journey to Opening and Funding a Roth IRA, which served as the perfect inspiration for my own journey as a young investor. I’ve also read countless articles that talk about Roth IRAs for my job at Retirement Daily. I’ve seen a lot of praise for them — the people love their Roth IRAs.

Then, once I found my bearings at Retirement Daily, I branched out into the rest of the internet. I simply Googled phrases like “Roth IRA,” “Roth IRA for beginners,” and “how to start a Roth IRA,” and I found a bunch of resources. (There’s more out there than you would think — I was surprised by how many younger people post content about retirement and investing.) I watched a couple of YouTube videos (like this one and this one) and listened to hours of podcasts (including this one and this one) about Roth IRAs.

Through my research (and my time editing for Retirement Daily) I learned why people love Roth IRAs. They’re taxed immediately and not when you withdraw it later in life, so withdrawals and earnings are tax-free; This method of taxing suits me because I’m assuming that I’m going to be in a much higher tax bracket when I age. Plus, they don’t have RMDs (required minimum distributions). And a little hidden benefit: since it is possible to take out contributions (not earnings) penalty and tax-free at any time, a Roth IRA can actually serve as an emergency fund vehicle. Even though it isn’t ideal to take money out of your retirement account (and thus take it away from future you), if I ever get into an emergency situation, it could be something to fall back on.

Then, it was time to get into the nitty-gritty details of investing in a Roth IRA: where to invest. Through watching, listening, and reading, I decided on a list of four potential options: Acorns, Stash, Vanguard, and Fidelity; Two newer options and two tried and true options, respectively.

First, let’s go into the newer investment options: Acorns and Stash. These are both geared toward young investors. Acorns is an app, which can be great and intuitive for young investors. It is robo-advised, meaning it picks all of your stocks for you. It also has a roundup feature where it connects to your debit and credit cards and rounds up your purchases to put the extra change into your savings.

Stash is also a robo-advised app, so it has some of the same features and benefits as Acorns. It also has a cool feature where you can pick themed portfolios to invest in such as “Clean & Green” which consists of companies that are environmentally friendly and “Doctor, Doctor!” which invests in healthcare companies throughout the world. You can also build your own portfolio (which you cannot do on Acorns), giving you a little more freedom. Out of these two options, I leaned toward Stash because it allows for more freedom while also having the option to invest in preset portfolios about issues that I care about.

Then, I moved onto the next two options: Vanguard and Fidelity. These are well-known, tried and true companies. They’re so well-known that even non-investors have heard of them. Vanguard is pretty much the ultimate retirement investment company. Everyone knows Vanguard. It is reliable and offers low fees and commissions, and they’re known for their good customer service. But, its interface is difficult to navigate.

Fidelity is pretty similar to Vanguard in many ways, namely low fees and commissions. It’s also known for outstanding customer service that’s offered 24/7. It has a more user-friendly interface than Vanguard. It also has more investment options, so, if I become better at investing (which, hopefully, I will), I will have more options to choose from later down the line. Out of these options, I favored Fidelity because of its easy interface and its 24/7 customer service.

Then it was between Stash and Fidelity. I was intrigued by the new, cool features Stash offered, but I ultimately felt that I trusted Fidelity better because it is so popular and widely used.

Congrats, Fidelity — you’re the winner!

Then it was time to open the account. I set a timer. It took 3 minutes and 47 seconds. I was able to directly link my bank account, and there’s also a PayPal option as well. I toyed around with picking my own mutual funds or stocks etc., but I ended up putting the fate of my Roth into the hands of Fidelity’s roboadvisor, which they call “Fidelity Go.” Since I have a long, long time before I retire, I feel comfortable stepping back.

My boss gave me a $250 bonus, so I put $250 into the account and let Fidelity Go do its thing.

For now, I’m just going to let the $250 sit, but you can set up recurring payments. I decided not to do that now because I am so young and also because I am a student. Once I am out of school, truly immersed in the workforce, and financially stable, I will be in a better place to set up recurring payments.

So, it’s official: I’m a Gen Z investor not only in Sour Patch Kids, but also in my future.