How Does a 529 Plan Work?

By Thomas Rindahl

Well, school is back in session and the kids are out of our hair. Before you know it, they will be grown and out of the house and on their own. But there are a lot of things in between now and then that we will need to do (or pay) for our kids such as dance lessons, karate lessons, a new bike or car, pets, and (dare I say it) college.

Thomas Rindahl

There is no doubt that the cost of education is going up Between tuition, books, and housing, four years even at an in-state school are projected to be well over $100,000 over the next 10 years. This is one reason it has become one of the many soap boxes that politicians stand on rallying support from voters. Some politicians have even called for free college tuition. That may happen one day, but it hasn’t happened yet. Until it does, parents who want to help their kids need to plan ahead.

The 529 plan

Simply put, it is a savings plan that has a specific purpose which is to save and grow money in order to pay for educational expenses. It works by opening a 529 account naming an individual (typically your child) as the beneficiary of that account. You can generally open them for a relatively low initial contribution. In addition, to make that saving a habit, systematic contributions can be made as well. And if the grandparents are always buying your kids savings bonds for birthdays and special occasions, you can ask them to just contribute to the 529 plan instead. The money can then be used to pay for any qualified expense, e.g., tuition, books, computers, etc.

How does the money grow?

First and foremost, as long as the money is used for qualified educational expenses, then it grows tax free. Outside of that, it will grow based on how you elect to invest it. Typically, 529 plans have a few different options of how to invest the money.

First is the target date option. You may have seen something similar in your 401(k). Based on the current age of the child and the projected start date into college, the money is then invested at a certain level of aggressiveness and then progressively becomes more conservative the closer you are to needing to use the funds. This is a pretty popular selection due to the nature of not having to think about how you want to invest the funds.

The second popular option is the risk-based model. You can elect to be conservative or aggressive (or somewhere in between) and the portfolio maintains this risk level until you elect to change it.

Lastly, the plan may offer a handful of individual funds from which you could select a customized portfolio.

Can I deduct my contributions to the plan like I can with a 401(k) or a traditional IRA?

No, but depending on which state you live in, you may be able to deduct the contribution in full or in part from your state income taxes.

What if my child doesn’t go to college?

You can always change the beneficiary to someone else (sibling, nephew/niece, yourself) in order to utilize the account. But in case you would rather just pull the money out and spend it on something else you can. You just will potentially pay income taxes and penalties on the growth.

529 plans are also state specific which means you may get additional benefits such as lower contribution minimums if you utilize your state’s plan vs. an out-of-state plan.

A few items to consider while you are planning for your children’s college education:

Investments in 529 plans involve risks to principal and may involve additional fees such as enrollment charges and annual maintenance fees.

529 plans offer no guarantees.

Depending on your state of residence and the state of residence of the beneficiary, the plan may or may not be eligible for state tax benefits.

There are exceptions to the gift tax and estate tax exemptions. Please contact a qualified tax, legal or financial advisor for more information prior to investing.

With the cost of college only going up, it does not pay to wait before setting up a plan. More and more students are graduating shackled in debt. Loan payments are as large, and sometimes larger, than a mortgage payment. One of the greatest gifts you can give to your child is to enter adulthood unburdened by debt.

About the author: Thomas Rindahl

Thomas Rindahl, PhD, MBA, CLU®, ChFC®, CFP®, LUTCF, BFATM, is a financial advisor in Tempe, AZ. Through comprehensive and holistic financial planning, he has helped his clients to navigate the twists and turns of life for over 20 years.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through PFG Advisors. TruWest Wealth Management Services, TruWest® Credit Union, Securities America, and PFG Advisors are separate entities. Securities, insurance, and advisory offered through Securities America, PFG Advisors or their affiliates are: Not NCUA insured. No credit union guarantee. Not credit union deposits or obligations. May lose value.