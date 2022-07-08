Despite all the benefits of these state-sponsored accounts, many people still opt to not have them. But could this be a mistake?

By Philip Herzberg, CFP

Section 529 education savings plans are a fantastic way to accumulate money for a child’s education in a tax-advantaged account. By choosing the appropriate plan and following a sound investment strategy, you can grow your money over time in a tax-deferred manner while providing for tax-free withdrawals when the funds are utilized for qualified education expenses. Many states also offer in-state tax deductions or credits to residents who use in-state 529 plans.

Despite all the benefits of these state-sponsored accounts, many people still do not have them. Here are five important 529 education savings plan features to know.

1. No Time or Age Limits

There are no time or age limits for taking 529 plan distributions. Money may remain in the account and continue to grow indefinitely. Each state sets its own aggregate contribution limit per beneficiary, which ranges from $235,000 to $550,000, according to Savingforcollege.com. Once an account reaches those limits, no more contributions can be made. Earnings can continue to grow in a tax-favored manner.

Section 529 plans do not have any yearly contribution limits, other than the maximum annual gift tax exclusion. For 2022, you can make a tax-free gift of $16,000 per beneficiary as an individual or $32,000 as a married couple. Funding to a 529 plan up to the annual gift tax exclusion is immediately removed from the contributor’s estate. A married couple can give up to twice as much per beneficiary without triggering gift taxes or using up the lifetime gift tax exclusion.

2. Flexible Wealth Transfer Tool

Alternatively, you can front-load five years of gifting by contributing $80,000 as an individual or $160,000 as a married couple. This “superfunding” spreads the contribution evenly over a five-year period beginning with the calendar year during which the contribution occurs. If you pass away during the five-year period, the contributions are removed from your estate on a proportional basis. If you are concerned about dying during this five-year superfunding period, you can elect to utilize part of the lifetime gift and estate tax exemption, which will immediately remove the contribution from your estate.

You do not need to be the 529 account owner to make the gift. Unlike some other estate planning tools, donors may take funds back if they need them. The upshot is that these advantages may enable families to reduce their estate while paying for education for future generations.

3. Switch Beneficiaries Without Penalty

What do you do with leftover funds in a 529 education savings plan if they are not used by your child who skips college? Fortunately, there is portability, and you can change the beneficiary of your 529 plan without any tax implications. The account owner maintains control of the assets regardless of the beneficiary’s age. You may transfer the money to another family member’s plan, including a sibling, niece, nephew, stepchild, future grandchild, or even yourself if you are thinking about going back to school.

Also, you can opt to withdraw an aggregate lifetime limit of up to $10,000 per beneficiary to pay down a qualified student loan. The SECURE Act of 2019 provisions enables families to take tax-free 529 plan distributions for student loan repayment. Note you may utilize a lifetime limit of $10,000 for each of the beneficiary’s siblings to repay their student loans.

4. Superior Tax Advantages

A significant positive of the savings plan is that you do not pay federal or state taxes, in most cases, on the 529’s long-term investment growth if your beneficiary uses the funds for qualifying education costs. 529 plan money can be withdrawn for a range of college expenses, including tuition, fees, books, computer equipment, and room and board. These plans now permit you to even use up to $10,000 of savings yearly for private education tuition between kindergarten and high school.

Be mindful that the earnings portion of a nonqualified distribution is subject to income tax, plus a 10% tax penalty and possible recapture of state income tax breaks. This 10% penalty, but not the taxes, can be waived if you withdraw funds due to the beneficiary’s death or disability, if your student receives a scholarship or tax-free grant to pay for school or attends a U.S. Military Academy, or a few other situations.

5. ABLE Account Rollovers

Section 529 plan money can be rolled over tax-free to an ABLE account for a disabled beneficiary. Earnings are not taxed and eligibility for means-tested government benefit programs will not be affected if the funds are utilized for qualified ABLE account costs. In comparison to 529 plan expenses, these broader ABLE disability-related expenses include housing, transportation, assistive technology, financial management, legal fees, and health and wellness. The total amount that can be contributed to any beneficiary’s ABLE account in 2022 is $16,000.

About the author: Philip Herzberg, CFP®

Philip Herzberg, CFP®, CDFA®, CTFA, AEP® is a Lead Financial Advisor at Team Hewins, a wealth management firm with offices in South Florida and the San Francisco Bay Area.