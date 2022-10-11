Skip to main content
Common Retirement Questions: When Should I Start Taking Social Security?
Common Retirement Questions: When Should I Start Taking Social Security?

Will Survivors of the First Year of the Pandemic Have Lower Mortality?

In the first year of the pandemic, 300,000 Americans ages 60+ died from COVID, with the oldest and least healthy at greater risk.

by Gal Wettstein, Nilufer Gok, Anqi Chen, and Alicia H. Munnell

The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College has released a new Issue in Brief: The brief’s key findings are:

  • In the first year of the pandemic, 300,000 Americans ages 60+ died from COVID, with the oldest and least healthy at greater risk.

  • The question here is, since those who died tended to be more vulnerable, to what extent will the survivors have lower mortality rates?

  • The analysis estimates that mortality did decline, but only slightly.

  • This impact is small because the number of COVID deaths, though a terrible toll, is not large relative to the overall population.

This brief is available here.

Martin Shenkman of Shenkman Law explains the changes to make to your estate plan because of COVID-19.
News & Commentary

Will Survivors of the First Year of the Pandemic Have Lower Mortality?

By Retirement Daily
Trustee
Your Money

Should You Name Your Adult Child as a Co-Trustee?

By Allison L. Lee
pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386322
Your Money

How to Create Your First Financial Budget

By Ariana Ottrando
Invest in Financial Windfall
Your Money

How to Invest a Financial Windfall

By Mark Colgan
Potential Tax Traps of the SECURE Act
News & Commentary

IRS Notice 2022-53 and RMD Penalties for Designated Beneficiaries

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
pexels-ana-stroffek-13781885
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up - Oct 2 - 8

By Retirement Daily
Student Debt Relief Options
NexGen Money

Navigating Student Debt Relief Options

By Becca Craig
pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386421
News & Commentary

Save More Money by Evaluating Your Medicare Plan During Open Enrollment

By Retirement Daily
Retirement Ageism Work-Life Balance
Retirement Jobs

Retirees Going Back to Work: Maintaining a Work-Life Balance

By Mer Brown