Retirement Daily
Top Stories
Ask Bob
Social Security/Medicare
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Who Are You Calling a Senior Citizen?

Robert Powell

"Senior citizen," ultimately, just didn't age all that well.

That's right. The term "senior citizen" is being retired. And now we might have to get used to the phrases "older adult discount" and/or "older person discount." 

What gives? Well, the AP Stylebook Online just revised the phrases journalists should use when referring to the group of people formerly known as senior citizens. According to the AP Stylebook Online, older adult(s) and older person/people are now preferred over senior citizens, seniors or elderly as a general term when appropriate and relevant.

According to AP Stylebook Online, terms like senior citizen and elderly are acceptable in reference to an individual if that person prefers them. But don't use the elderly in reference to a group.

Low-income people are eligible to get an Economic Impact Payment

Low-income individuals are eligible to receive an Economic Impact Payment. Those who do not have a regular filing requirement can use the free, online tool Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info to quickly and easily register to receive their payment, according to the IRS. 

Make Your Coronavirus Donations Count

The Coronavirus crisis has brought out the best and worst of human nature, according to this Federal Trade Commission blog. The best: charities across the country are stepping up and many people are donating what they can. The worst: opportunistic scammers are using fake appeals or sham charities to swindle donations from good-hearted people. No one wants their Coronavirus donation to go to a scammer. Read more.

Medicare and Coronavirus Testing

Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries can now get tested for COVID-19 without a written order from a physician, which will make it easier for individuals to get screenings in drive-up sites and pharmacies, according to AARP. Read https://www.aarp.org/health/medicare-insurance/info-2020/coronavirus-medicare-costs.html

Kotlikoff Weighs In: Should Cash-Strapped Seniors Claim Social Security Early?

The economist and Social Security expert spoke with ThinkAdvisor about the best ways to get cash now and how to reopen the economy. https://www.thinkadvisor.com/2020/04/24/kotlikoff-weighs-in-should-cash-strapped-seniors-claim-social-security-early

Comments

News & Commentary

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Individuals Can Take Up to $100,000 from Their Retirement Accounts Under the Cares Act.

You have to fall into one of three categories to be eligible to take coronavirus-related distributions from your retirement accounts.

Robert Powell

Estate Planning Amid the Coronavirus Chaos

In times like these, it’s important to take charge of those things within your control, such as planning for your estate and family.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

AARP Annuity Marketplace powered by Blueprint Income Launched

AARP members can now compare and purchase simple annuities from a select group of seven highly-rated insurance companies in a marketplace powered by Blueprint Income

Robert Powell

The Windfall Elimination Provision Can Reduce Social Security Retirement Benefits

The windfall elimination provision or WEP can reduce your Social Security retirement benefits; the government pension offset or GPO reduces the amount of your Social Security spouse's, widow's, or widower's benefits.

Robert Powell

Best Buys for March: Golf, Frozen Food, Winter Gear

Jeanette Pavini hunts down the best deals for March. Save now on everything from sporting gear to garden supplies.

Jeanette Pavini

How to Know When it's Right to cut Risk

Adviser Larry Stein says long-term investors should use downturns to grab tax losses, capture bargains, and rebalance portfolios.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Overcoming a Lack of 401(k) Match

A reader says their new employer offers a 401(k) but no match.

Robert Powell

Planning Strategies for Those Nearing Retirment

Preparing in your 50s for different scenarios as you near retirement will make the unexpected less painful, and provide more peace of mind.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Switching From Employer Coverage to Medicare

A reader asks about Medicare premiums when their income changes in retirement.

Robert Powell

How to Fix Your Social Security Claiming Mistakes

Many people choose to claim Social Security as soon as they can, only to regret the decision later after realizing they could have had more if they'd waited.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor