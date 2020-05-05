Who Are You Calling a Senior Citizen?

"Senior citizen," ultimately, just didn't age all that well.

That's right. The term "senior citizen" is being retired. And now we might have to get used to the phrases "older adult discount" and/or "older person discount."

What gives? Well, the AP Stylebook Online just revised the phrases journalists should use when referring to the group of people formerly known as senior citizens. According to the AP Stylebook Online, older adult(s) and older person/people are now preferred over senior citizens, seniors or elderly as a general term when appropriate and relevant.

According to AP Stylebook Online, terms like senior citizen and elderly are acceptable in reference to an individual if that person prefers them. But don't use the elderly in reference to a group.

Low-income people are eligible to get an Economic Impact Payment

Low-income individuals are eligible to receive an Economic Impact Payment. Those who do not have a regular filing requirement can use the free, online tool Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info to quickly and easily register to receive their payment, according to the IRS.

Make Your Coronavirus Donations Count

The Coronavirus crisis has brought out the best and worst of human nature, according to this Federal Trade Commission blog. The best: charities across the country are stepping up and many people are donating what they can. The worst: opportunistic scammers are using fake appeals or sham charities to swindle donations from good-hearted people. No one wants their Coronavirus donation to go to a scammer. Read more.

Medicare and Coronavirus Testing

Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries can now get tested for COVID-19 without a written order from a physician, which will make it easier for individuals to get screenings in drive-up sites and pharmacies, according to AARP. Read https://www.aarp.org/health/medicare-insurance/info-2020/coronavirus-medicare-costs.html

Kotlikoff Weighs In: Should Cash-Strapped Seniors Claim Social Security Early?

The economist and Social Security expert spoke with ThinkAdvisor about the best ways to get cash now and how to reopen the economy. https://www.thinkadvisor.com/2020/04/24/kotlikoff-weighs-in-should-cash-strapped-seniors-claim-social-security-early