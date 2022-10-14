This is a press release from WalletHub.

With the year-over-year inflation rate at 8.2% in September, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Cities Where Inflation is Rising the Most, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.

To determine the cities where inflation is rising the most – and thus is the biggest problem – WalletHub compared 23 major MSAs (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) across two key metrics involving the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation. We compared the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which BLS data is available to two months prior and one year prior to get a snapshot of how inflation has changed in the short and long term.

Rising the Most/Rising the Least

1. Phoenix, AZ/19. Denver, CO

2. Atlanta, GA/20. New York, NY

3. Miami, FL/21. Washington, DC

4. Tampa, FL/22. San Francisco, CA

5. Baltimore, MD/23. Anchorage, AK

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/cities-inflation/107537