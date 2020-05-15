Retirement Daily
Top Stories
Ask Bob
Social Security/Medicare
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Ask Bob: What Happens to a 401(k) When an Employer is in Financial Trouble

Robert Powell, CFP(r)

Question: I'm 60-years-old. My 401(k) balance is $500,000. Should I move it to a brokerage account if the company I work for is in serious financial trouble?

Answer: Generally speaking, says Steven Hiraga, CFP, CPFA, with Smith Bruer Advisors, an employee's 401(k) balance is not tied to the financial stability of the employer, especially if the money is invested in a diversified portfolio such as a target-date fund or target-risk model. “Money that an employee has vested in a 401(k) plan cannot be accessed by your employer's creditors,” he says.

Steven-Hiraga-Web-Picture
Steven Hiraga, CFP, CPFA

However, there would be concern if an employee's entire retirement savings were invested in the stock of their employer that is facing serious financial trouble. “The concern, though, would be loss of value, not of an inability to access the holdings,” he notes. This is one more reason that it is a good idea to diversify.

“I would recommend speaking with the plan adviser to discuss rules of the plan regarding in-service withdrawals after age 59 ½,” says HIraga.

Of note, the National Association of Retirement Plan Participants has this to say about 401(k) account at companies going out of business: "Your 401(k) account is not held by your employer. By federal law, all 401(k) money must be held in trust or in an insurance contract, separate from the employer’s business assets. That means your employer or the company’s creditors cannot lay claim to the money.

"As long as your 401(k) contributions have been regularly deposited in the plan by your employer, the money should be safe. By law, employers must deposit 401(k) contributions into the plan within 15 business days after the end of the month in which they withhold your contribution (7 business days for companies with fewer than 100 participants). If your employer didn’t deposit your contribution before declaring bankruptcy, you could lose that month’s contribution." Read more about what happens if your employer goes out of business. 

Got questions about Social Security, Medicare, retirement, taxes, estate planning, insurance, investments, or money in general? Get answers. Email Robert.Powell@TheStreet.com. Kim McSheridan assisted with this report.

Comments

News & Commentary

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

COVID-19 and Retirement: Six Steps Pre-retirees and Retirees Should Take Now

Certified Financial Planner Sandy Adams explains the steps pre-retirees and retirees can and should take now as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

How to Put a Value on Your Retirement Income

Enhancing your retirement income can be done following specific steps. Take this current asset performance-driven evaluation of your retirement readiness.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Is it Possible to Return a 2020 RMD to a Retirement Account?

Retirement Daily guest contributor Kaleb Paddock, CFP, helps our reader learn if they are able to return a 2020 RMD back into their retirement account.

Robert Powell, CFP(r)

Are Taxpayers Required to File Form 8606?

Randy Abeles, CPA, explains when taxpayers must file Form 8606 - the form used to report nondeductible contributions made to traditional IRAs.

Robert Powell, CFP(r)

Is 2020 the Year of the Roth IRA Conversion?

You can convert your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA by: rollover; trustee-to-trustee transfer; and same trustee transfer.

Robert Powell, CFP(r)

IRS publishes FAQ coronavirus relief for participants in IRAs and retirement plans under the CARES Act.

The Cares Act provides for special distribution options and rollover rules for retirement plans and IRAs and expands permissible loans from certain retirement plans. The IRS published answers to 14 of the most frequently asked questions.

Robert Powell, CFP(r)

When Do Workers Need to Pay Back a 401(k) Loan

Financial adviser Kaleb Paddock, CFP explains the rules for paying back a 401(k) loan.

Robert Powell

State securities regulators are concerned that deficiencies related to…

Robert Powell

Report Reveals Family Caregivers in Poorer Health, Financially…

Robert Powell

Being Over 60 in the Time of COVID-19: The Mindset of Retirees and their Adult Children

As the country begins to open up after requiring people to shelter in place for the past several weeks, retirees are facing a dilemma different from other age groups. They have to decide how much risk they should take knowing that they are in a vulnerable group.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor