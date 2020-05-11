Retirement Daily
Top Stories
Ask Bob
Social Security/Medicare
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Three Ways to Help Rescue Struggling Nonprofits

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

By Danielle Howard

Now is time to experience true wealth through the joy of giving. It is a time to take the perspective of sufficiency instead of deficiency.

We can shelter in place, technology at our fingertips, and have food delivered. As we don an attitude of gratitude, we can also share with moxie and momentum.

What we do now can usher in happier, fulfilled and changed families, communities, and world. We have the opportunity to co-create what is next.

Everyone has a vital part to play in creating solutions, and non-profit organizations are critical partners. They need your continued, generous support.

As you look at how to best share your financial resources, there are creative, strategic ways to do so.

  • If you have not filed your taxes yet (you now have an extension until July 15th, 2020) consider ReFUND.
  • Consider taking your RMD (required minimum distribution) in 2020 and using it for a qualified charitable distribution (QCD).
  • Write a check or transfer funds from your donor-advised fund

This pandemic has become the great equalizer. It impacts every man, women and child, regardless of color, creed, political affiliation, or economic standing. We can help create a new and better world. Giving generously to causes and organizations as well as your neighbors is no longer a luxury of abundance but an expression of sufficiency.

Talk with your financial advisor to determine the best, tax-efficient, productive way to give.

About the author: Danielle Howard is a CFP® and CKA®. Wealth By Design is located at 23300 Two Rivers Rd in Basalt, CO, to help you “Optimize Financial Possibilities and Unfold Life Potential”. Now working with clients hourly to navigate our current financial landscape. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research Inc., a broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Cambridge and WBD are not affiliated.

Comments

News & Commentary

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Happy Mother's Day! Question for the day: What are your favorite…

Robert Powell

Financial Knowledge Can Limit Debt Exposure at Older Ages and Improve Retirement Planning

Financial literacy leads to improved retirement planning and above-average credit scores

Retirement Daily

Is 2020 the Year of the Roth IRA Conversion?

You can convert your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA by: rollover; trustee-to-trustee transfer; and same trustee transfer.

Robert Powell

How to Put a Value on Your Retirement Income

Enhancing your retirement income can be done following specific steps. Take this current asset performance-driven evaluation of your retirement readiness.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Is the Medicare Trust Fund Insolvent?

AARP: While Medicare faces some financial challenges, the program is not “going broke,” as some may have assumed, and does not need major changes to remain strong.

Robert Powell

Ask Bob: Are All 2020 RMDs Waived Under the Cares Act?

Financial adviser Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Planning addresses whether all RMDs are waived for all retirement account owners for 2020.

Robert Powell

Are you in search of investment safe havens?

Financial adviser Bryan Kuderna reviews the more popular "safe haven" investments that provide capital preservation.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Trying to Decide Whether to Contribute to a Roth IRA or a Tradition IRA? Consider First Your Future Living Location

Examine the state taxes of your future living location before contributing to a Roth IRA or a traditional IRA.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Is It Possible to Put a Pre-Cares Act 2020 RMD Back into a Retirement Account?

Is it possible to put a 2020 RMD back into a retirement account if the RMD was taken prior to the enactment of the Cares Act?

Robert Powell

IRS publishes FAQ coronavirus relief for participants in IRAs and retirement plans under the CARES Act.

The Cares Act provides for special distribution options and rollover rules for retirement plans and IRAs and expands permissible loans from certain retirement plans. The IRS published answers to 14 of the most frequently asked questions.

Robert Powell