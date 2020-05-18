Retirement Daily
2020’s Best And Worst States for Military Retirees: WalletHub

Retirement Daily

What are the best and worst states for military retirees transitioning back to civilian life during America’s war against COVID-19? According to WalletHub, the best is Virginia and the worst is the District of Columbia.

To develop its list, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans. The data set ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to quality of VA hospitals.

Best States for Military Retirees
Worst States for Military Retirees

1-Virginia

42-Nebraska

2-Florida

43-Iowa

3-South Carolina

44-Ohio

4-Maryland

45-Indiana

5-New Hampshire

46-Mississippi

6-Alabama

47-Hawaii

7-Maine

48_Oregon

8-Minnesota

49-Vermont

9-Alaska

50-New York

10-Idaho

51-District of Columbia

Key Stats:

  • Alaska has the highest share of veterans, 9.21%, which is 2.2 times higher than in the District of Columbia, the lowest at 4.23%.

  • South Carolina has the highest share of veteran-owned businesses, 12.38 percent, which is 2.2 times higher than in New York, the lowest at 5.66 percent.

  • The District of Columbia has the highest share of VA expenditures per number of veterans, $140,226, which is 21.5 times higher than in New Jersey, the lowest at $6,535.

  • Mississippi has the lowest share of homeless veterans, 0.04%, which is 25.5 times lower than in the District of Columbia, the highest at 1.02%.

To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-military-retirees/3915/.

