What are the best and worst states for military retirees transitioning back to civilian life during America’s war against COVID-19? According to WalletHub, the best is Virginia and the worst is the District of Columbia.

To develop its list, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans. The data set ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to quality of VA hospitals.

Best States for Military Retirees Worst States for Military Retirees 1-Virginia 42-Nebraska 2-Florida 43-Iowa 3-South Carolina 44-Ohio 4-Maryland 45-Indiana 5-New Hampshire 46-Mississippi 6-Alabama 47-Hawaii 7-Maine 48_Oregon 8-Minnesota 49-Vermont 9-Alaska 50-New York 10-Idaho 51-District of Columbia

Key Stats:

Alaska has the highest share of veterans, 9.21%, which is 2.2 times higher than in the District of Columbia, the lowest at 4.23%.

South Carolina has the highest share of veteran-owned businesses, 12.38 percent, which is 2.2 times higher than in New York, the lowest at 5.66 percent.

The District of Columbia has the highest share of VA expenditures per number of veterans, $140,226, which is 21.5 times higher than in New Jersey, the lowest at $6,535.

Mississippi has the lowest share of homeless veterans, 0.04%, which is 25.5 times lower than in the District of Columbia, the highest at 1.02%.

To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-military-retirees/3915/.