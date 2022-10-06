Skip to main content
Save More Money by Evaluating Your Medicare Plan During Open Enrollment

Save More Money by Evaluating Your Medicare Plan During Open Enrollment

The National Council on Aging recommends everyone with Medicare evaluate their coverage before this year's open enrollment, here's why-

The National Council on Aging recommends everyone with Medicare evaluate their coverage before this year's open enrollment, here's why-

The following article is a press release from The National Council on Aging.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Aging (NCOA), the national voice for every person's right to age well, is encouraging all individuals with Medicare to evaluate their coverage during this year's Open Enrollment, which runs from October 15 through December 7, 2022, for coverage effective in 2023.

The Annual Enrollment Period is too often a lost opportunity for people with Medicare. Research shows that only about 10% of individuals use this chance to switch plans. The result is they can end up overspending for coverage they don't need or use.

"This year, the stakes are higher than ever," said Josh Hodges, NCOA's Chief Customer Officer. "With inflation at a 40-year high and a recent U.S. Census report showing that poverty increased among Americans age 65 and older, it's critical that people with Medicare use this time to make sure their plan meets their budget and their health care needs."

There is good news for Medicare beneficiaries in 2023. The Biden Administration announced that the projected average premium for Medicare Advantage plans is $18 per month, a decline of nearly 8% from the 2022 average premium of $19.52. The average basic monthly premium for standard Part D coverage is projected to be $31.50, compared to $32.08 in 2022.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act also will put new limits on drug price increases, cap monthly out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35, and make vaccines free with no copay.

"When assessing options, we recommend individuals look at cost, coverage, and convenience," Hodges said. "Every year, Medicare plans change, and so do people's personal health situations. Medicare can be confusing, but NCOA offers trusted resources to help."

  • Age Well Planner is an NCOA site that features Medicare basics and a cost estimator to help individuals select a plan to fit their budgets. Visitors also can connect with Medicare insurance brokers that have met NCOA's Standards of Excellence.
  • BenefitsCheckUp® is an NCOA tool that helps people with Medicare determine if they may be eligible for the Medicare Savings Programs and Medicare Extra Help—two programs that help cover health care costs for people with low and moderate incomes.

Another trusted resource is the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) network. There are SHIPs in every state, and they provide local, in-depth, and objective insurance counseling and assistance to Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers.

For more information, please visit www.ncoa.org/Medicare.

About NCOA
The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or zip code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging.

SOURCE National Council on Aging

CONTACT: Simona Combi, Public Relations Manager, simona.combi@ncoa.org, 571-572-3982 

You May Also Like...

Other relevant articles from Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Can I Do a Roth Conversion During Market Downturn?

Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail

Jeffrey Levine expands on a previous Ask the Hammer answer about moving RMDs to a Roth IRA.

4 Considerations for 1031 Exchanges to Defer Taxes

1031 Exchanges Tax

Utilizing 1031 exchanges can help delay or avoid taxes on real estate transactions.

There’s More to Risk than Market Risk

More Than Market Risk Thumbnail

There are many variables that affect investment. Learn from our financial expert about four types of risk and how they impact your portfolio.

pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386421
News & Commentary

Save More Money by Evaluating Your Medicare Plan During Open Enrollment

By Retirement Daily
Retirement Ageism Work-Life Balance
Retirement Jobs

Retirees Going Back to Work: Maintaining a Work-Life Balance

By Mer Brown
Screen Shot 2022-09-24 at 12.31.06 PM
Your Money

Five Tips for Caring for an Aging or Disabled Family Member

By Nicole Gopoian Wirick
Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Happens if I Do a Roth Conversion During a Major Market Downturn?

By Robert Powell, CFP
pexels-nataliya-vaitkevich-6120214
Your Money

There’s More to Risk than Market Risk

By Thomas Rindahl
online-marketing-hIgeoQjS_iE-unsplash
Social Security/Medicare

Inflation Reduction Act and Medicare Beneficiaries

By Mer Brown
1031 Exchanges Tax
Your Money

Four Key Points of 1031 Exchanges to Defer Taxes

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Convert My 401(k) or 457(b) into an HSA?

By Robert Powell, CFP
3 Powerful Trusts Thumbnail
Social Security/Medicare

Social Security Raise for 2023 May Set a Record

By Alyson Dorosky