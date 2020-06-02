Question

I am a retired, 68-year-old, former police officer. I was forced into retirement by my employer due to their requirement that all must retire prior to their 65th birthday. I am married and my wife is self-employed. I have a modest pension and collect Social Security. I do not collect the full amount of Social Security due to the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP).

My wife has been handling our income tax returns through an accountant since we were married. I discovered the year before last that she was not having her income tax taken out throughout the year but having it taken out from our returns each year. The first year of my retirement we had to pay several thousand dollars in income taxes at the end of the year. Last year we had to pay quite a bit again. Would you suggest filing separately, or would that be too costly? According to last year’s accountant, she is now having the appropriate amount of tax withheld.

Taxes are taken out from my pension income prior to my receiving the monthly deposit, but not from my Social Security monthly deposit. I have received a form from the Social Security office to have taxes taken out of my Social Security income. There are various percentages to choose from. What would be the appropriate percentage to choose from?

I have some money in a deferred compensation plan I had when I was employed. That amount is currently drawing 3½% interest, paid quarterly. I am aware that in accordance with the new law, I do not have to start drawing a minimum amount until I am 72 years old. I have not taken any of that money out as of yet.

I am concerned that the tax rates will increase in the near future and would like your opinion on when, or if, I should start withdrawing money from that account, and how much I should draw out each year.

Would you have any suggestions as to putting some or all of that money into another plan? I can switch from the fixed savings account to mutual funds. Would you have any suggestions as to switching this money into something else? When I was working I had some money in different mutual funds through this account but it seemed as though every time the customer service representative suggested I do something, it turned out to be bad advice, so I just switched it all to the fixed-rate account several years ago.

There are situations where filing separately can be beneficial, says Mark Humphries, CFP, Sentinel Financial Planning, and protecting yourself from your spouse’s tax liability can be one of them. If your wife is now making timely tax payments you should be in a better position.

“Making the decision to file your taxes separately rather than jointly is not a decision to make without an in-depth analysis of the positive and negative effects of each filing status,” he says. Filing separately could cause you to lose many tax credits and deductions you would otherwise be eligible for when filing jointly. You also need to understand how your state’s tax laws will impact the decision as well, assuming you live in a state that taxes income.

Humphries adds, “The percentage of tax withholding from your Social Security is a unique decision based on you and your wife’s income. The percentage to withhold from your Social Security will be based on your joint income.” This may vary year to year with your wife being self-employed as her income may fluctuate year to year. During the current economic situation we are dealing with – due to the COVID-19 pandemic – change in her income could be drastic for 2020 and for years to come. “As a starting point,” Humphries says, “if you and your wife have a combined income over $44,000, up to 85% of your Social Security benefits can be taxable. For example, if you receive $100 in Social Security, $85 will be subject to income tax.”

As to taking a withdrawal from your deferred compensation plan, he says, the objective would be withdrawing an amount that does not move you into a higher tax bracket. For example: during tax year 2020 if your taxable income was $50,000 you could withdraw $30,250 from your deferred compensation plan. This would keep you in the 12% bracket. Once your taxable income is over $80,250, when married filing jointly, you enter the 22% tax bracket.

If you are primarily concerned with tax rates increasing, Humphries suggests exploring the benefits of a Roth conversion or an outright distribution. “Before you make the decision to execute one of these strategies ensure you understand the tradeoffs of each particular decision,” he cautions. “Keep in mind the assumptions used in any analysis are just a best guess.”

Every type of investment, mutual fund, exchange-traded fund, stock, bond, and insurance product has different characteristics, notes Humphries. Much of the decision should be focused on your time horizon – when will you need access to the money? If there is a possibility you will need access to all of the money in your account within the next year, the fixed savings account may work best for you. However, if you have a longer time horizon a mutual fund could be a good option.

Additionally, you will need to decide how risk-averse you are at this stage of your life. “If you are able to handle large fluctuations in the value of your account you could be more aggressive in your investment strategy,” he says. “If you are not comfortable with the thought of seeing your account’s value decline, avoiding a riskier investment may be best.”

You also need to consider the possibility of living to an old age, and what type of estate you may want to leave for your family, notes Humphries. Finding the right balance of risk and return over time varies from person to person. “The first step should be identifying the goals you have, and how your money can help you reach those goals,” he says.

Making decisions about taxes, retirement, and investing is never easy, he adds. “A decision in one of these areas almost always affects an outcome in another area. To ensure you make the best decision for your circumstances do your best to understand the impact each decision will have on your complete financial life,” says Humphries. If you’re not confident in making these decisions, or are having difficulty understanding the impacts consult with a third-party, such as a certified financial planner, certified public accountant, or attorney.

