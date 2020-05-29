Retired Couples Need $325,000 to Pay for Medical Expenses

In 2020, a 65-year-old man needs $73,000 in savings and a 65-year-old woman needs $95,000 in savings for a 50% chance of having enough to cover premiums and median prescription drug expenses in retirement, according to a study conducted by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI).

For a 90% chance of having enough savings, the man needs $130,000 and the woman needs $146,000, according to EBRI. The good news? The amount of savings a man or woman needs to fund medical expenses in retirement is down 10% from 2019.

Meanwhile, for a 50% chance of having enough to cover health care expenses in retirement, a couple with median prescription drug expenses needs $168,000 in savings, according to EBRI. and for a 90% chance of having enough, the couple needs $270,000 in savings. This too is down 10% from 2019.

(By way of comparison, Fidelity Investments estimated that a 65-year old couple retiring in 2019 could expect to spend $285,0001 in health care and medical expenses throughout retirement, compared with $280,000 in 2018. For single retirees, the health care cost estimate was $150,000 for women and $135,000 for men.)

At the extreme, EBRI noted that a couple with drug expenses at the 90th percentile throughout retirement who wants a 90% chance of having enough money for health care expenses in retirement by age 65 should have savings of $325,000 in 2020. This $325,000 amount is lower than the nearly $363,000 required in 2019 but continues to represent a significant amount of money, according to EBRI.

A couple with drug expenses at the 90th percentile throughout retirement who wants a 90% chance of having enough money for health care expenses in retirement by age 65 should have savings of $325,000 in 2020. EBRI

The report, A Bit of Good News During the Pandemic: Savings Medicare Beneficiaries Need for Health Expenses Decreases in 2020, examines the savings needed to pay for premiums for Medicare Parts B and D and Medigap Plan G, as well as out-of-pocket spending for outpatient prescription drugs. Medicare generally covers only about two-thirds of the cost of health care services for Medicare beneficiaries ages 65 and older.

According to EBRI, the main reason for the decrease in needed savings from 2019 to 2020 is related to the adjustment made each year to re-establish the baseline for out-of-pocket spending associated with prescription drug use. The Medicare Trustees reduced projected costs for Medicare Part D premiums and out-of-pocket expenses. Projecting these and other changes in Medicare Part D out-of-pocket spending over the course of one’s lifetime results in a significant reduction in savings targets for Medicare beneficiaries who would benefit from such changes the most — Medicare beneficiaries with prescription drug spending at the 75th and 90th percentiles throughout retirement. Some of the reduction is also due to a change in EBRI’s model from using data from Medigap Plan F to Plan G.

Paul Fronstin, Ph.D., director of the health research and education program at EBRI and co-author of the study, also noted that in addition to the costs cited in the EBRI report, there are the potential costs associated with long-term care and other health expenses not covered by Medicare. Read Cost of Long Term Care by State | Cost of Care Report to learn the potential costs associated with long-term care.

Cost of care in the U.S.

Also, Fronstin noted that many individuals retire before becoming eligible for Medicare. And that could increase the amount of savings required to pay for health care expenses in retirement.

Other workers, however, will need less savings if they choose to work past age 65, or postpone enrollment in Medicare.”

So, how might one put this report into perspective? How might pre-retirees go about planning for medical and health care expenses in retirement?

Present Value Estimates Don’t Reflect Reality

First a bit of perspective. Most Americans don’t retire with a pot of money earmarked only for medical and health care expenses. To be sure, some advisers recommend that. But it’s just not the reality today. Most people pay for medical and health care expenses in retirement out of cash flow, from savings, earned income, Social Security, pensions and other sources of income on an annual basis. And viewed in that context, the health care number seems a bit more manageable and less overwhelming.

Consider: the numbers suggested by EBRI, Fidelity, and others represent the present value of a stream of annual expenses over the course of retirement. But, in reality, couple with median prescription drug expenses that want a 50% chance of having enough to cover health care expenses in retirement don’t really need $168,000 in savings - at retirement. They would need to come up with, say $14,500 per year, over the course of a 20-year retirement.

Of course, pre-retirees will need to be able to generate enough income to pay for health care expenses in retirement.