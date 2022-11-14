By Brian Regan, CFA

I listen to the Odd Lots podcast a lot. They often have very interesting guests and I recommend listening to it. There was an episode recently where Zoltan Pozsar and Perry Mehrling, had a respectful debate on the future of monetary regimes. It’s a wonky exchange, but interesting if you’re into that kind of debate.

I believe the crux of the debate comes down to the future of globalization as we know it. Mehrling generally believes that the globalized economy that has grown since World War II will more or less continue as we know it. Pozsar believes that the renewed global tensions and economic trade wars that have been playing out will continue to get worse.

In Mehrling’s view, the dollar will continue to be a dominant global currency due to entrenched Eurodollar liabilities, necessary Foreign Exchange Reserves (FX reserves), and global inertia as a use for trade. In Pozsar’s view, Russian trade with China and India has begun a change in global dollar settlements and he argues that instead of currency reserves countries may start holding commodity reserves instead.

Mehrling’s world will lead to more real global growth, increased global Eurodollars, and increased FX reserves in time. Mehrling’s world would also lead to lower, more stable, real treasury rates. This is an economic world that we should want to live in.

Pozsar’s world essentially means the opposite. Higher and more volatile rates with decreasing Eurodollars and excess reserves. A much more pessimistic view of a future economic world.

Like most debates with reasonable people, sometimes the argument talks past each other with a lot of overlapping agreement, and ultimately, I think the argument comes to time horizon.

Pozsar is clearly describing what is currently going on very accurately. His argument is that the global economic condition will continue and get worse. He certainly is not alone in this unfortunate view of the world. Famed investor Ray Dalio feels similarly as he describes moving into a new world order. Famed economist Nouriel Roubini has described similar circumstances. Pozsar may tend to be more practical rather than optimistic since he is a strategist for Credit Suisse that needs to give clients actionable insight.

Mehrling is describing what has gone on since the end of World War II. That is a much longer time frame than Pozsar which makes sense since he is a professor of economics at Boston University (Go Terriers!).

Personally, I think both men make very interesting arguments about what has happened in the recent and longer-term past. The question is how to take the information from their debate and use it to make plausible investment decisions. I am a proponent of favoring what we know for sure over what we think could happen. We know for sure that FX reserves and Eurodollars are currently very important and likely will be for the foreseeable future. We know, particularly pointing to Venezuela and Argentina, that having commodity reserves is not historically a suitable replacement for FX reserves. We know that unless the U.S. starts to have a current account surplus, which would be a very dramatic switch, Eurodollars will continue to be important. Finally, although there is a new world order taking shape, globalization is still far more robust and still largely reliant on the dollar even between two countries that do not trade in dollars according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Accounting for what we know for sure, the fact that I’m generally an optimist, and shamelessly, the fact that I went to Boston University (joke), make me lean toward Mehrling’s view in the long term. That does not mean that I am not watching events with bated breath knowing that Pozsar’s view can come to pass. Time will tell.

About the author: Brian J. Regan

Brian J. Regan, CFA®, MBA, is the chief investment officer for Asset Management Resources, LLC. His responsibilities within the firm relate to investment research, portfolio design and implementation. He has education and experience in portfolio risk management, asset allocation, fixed income security selection, equity security selection, and macro-economic analysis.