Is It Prudent to Time the Market with a 401(k)?

Question: If I take out 50% of my 401(k) can I return it without penalty to the account when I believe the market is about to recover?

What are the tax issues related to this? If I return the amount withdrawn in full to the account does it get taxed on the amount withdrawn or zero (as it was a net-zero withdrawal)?

Rather than withdraw from the 401(k) (if I don't actually need the money) would a better strategy have been to convert the stocks in the account to cash within the account? My account allows this option to shift money into different asset sectors and I could have protected from declines in the market through this strategy. Of course, the tactic would have required timing the market appropriately...but it would not have created any tax liability.

Answer: The cardinal rule of investing is to buy low and sell high, says Robin Delaney, CFP, CLU, ChFC, with Concierge Financial Organization. “Since you missed the high, it is not recommended that you sell at this juncture,” she says. The market fell almost 40% at its bottom. It has since bounced back around 20% give or take a few percentage points on any given day. You are better off just riding it out at this point.

Robin Delaney, CFP, CLU, ChFC

Warren Buffet’s cardinal rule of investing is don’t lose money, Delaney says. It is sometimes misinterpreted to mean that you should try to time market swings. However, the Berkshire-Hathaway funds swing wildly in value in volatile times and with it, Mr. Buffet’s net worth. What he means is, don’t take any realized losses. “At present, your losses are categorized as unrealized losses,” she notes. “Time will turn those unrealized losses into unrealized gains.”

If you insist on trying to time the market then use the third option in your question, to avoid taxation unless you qualify for a Coronavirus-Related Distribution (CRD).

Delaney explains: “You are only eligible for the special CRD if you qualify under one of the following conditions.”

You are diagnosed with the virus

Your spouse or dependents are diagnosed

You experience adverse financial consequences as a result of

Being quarantined



Being furloughed or laid off, or having work hours reduced due to the virus



Being unable to work due to lack of childcare



Closing or reducing hours of a business owned or operated by you due to the virus



“Other factors” to be determined by the Secretary of the Treasury

If you do not qualify for any of these exceptions, the usual penalties and timing of tax liabilities will apply.

“If you do qualify, you may take up to $100,000 of your 401(k) without incurring the 10% penalty if you are under 59 ½ years of age,” explains Delaney. “The tax would still be due but may be spread evenly over three years. Or the funds may be repaid into the account over that three-year period.”

