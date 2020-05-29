Question

My wife and I are both 65. We still work but our income is down a lot due to the coronavirus. We are not taking Social Security yet. If we take $100,000 from an IRA, do we have three years to pay it back without declaring the income on our tax returns in the meanwhile?

Answer

“Your question is one many are considering given the current environment,” says Ryan M. Mohr, CFP, principal and founder of Clarity Capital Management.

And, as is often the case with these questions, while the answer often appears straightforward, everyone’s situation is different. Your individual situation should be carefully considered to be sure this is the right decision for you.

“Yes, under the CARES Act, coronavirus-related distributions, in the year 2020, are available from IRAs and employer-sponsored plans to people who have been impacted by the coronavirus due to of any of the following circumstances,” says Mohr.

Someone who has contracted the virus

Those caring for an immediate family member who has the virus

Anyone experiencing financial distress due to being furloughed or laid off during the pandemic

Business owners who needed to cease operation or reduce hours

Any additional circumstance in which the IRS deems acceptable

“Because you’re over the age of 59 ½ you are able to take a distribution from a retirement plan without an IRS 10% premature distribution penalty, however, the CARES Act does give the ability to spread the income tax impact evenly over 3 years – 2020, 2021, 2022 – which is unique,” he explains.

A taxpayer can also elect to include all of the income from a coronavirus-related distribution in their 2020 income. “Relating to any coronavirus-related distribution from an employer-sponsored plan specifically,” he says, “plan administrators are now able to waive the mandatory withholding requirements, which is typically a mandatory 20% federal withholding from any distribution.” This is now waived for a participant that is able to certify that they meet the requirements for the distribution – just be sure to verify with your plan specifically.

“So, as it relates back to your question,” Mohr says, “while you can take a distribution, you do have to report the distribution for tax purposes in full for the year 2020, or, a third split evenly over the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.”

He adds, “The distribution is also eligible to be repaid over 3 years back into the IRA via a single rollover, or multiple partial rollovers made during the three-year period.” If this method is used, an amended return can (and should) be filed to claim any of the tax paid as a result of the distribution.

“Withdrawing any amount early from your retirement plan is a decision that shouldn’t be taken lightly,” cautions Mohr, “as you are taking income away from your future retirement. Furthermore, there are other considerations that should be reviewed, such as market implications if you had been invested, and the potential for missing out on a recovering stock market.” If you are in a situation in which you are considering this option, it’s wise to speak first with your financial advisor, as they may be able to present other options.

