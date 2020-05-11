Retirement Daily
Is it Possible to Return a 2020 RMD to a Retirement Account?

Robert Powell

Question: I took my RMD (required minimum distribution) in January, before the CARES Act. Is there any way to return it and avoid the taxable income in 2020?

Answer: Yes, but it depends on the kind of retirement account and when you took the distribution, says Kaleb Paddock, CFP, founder of Ten Talents Financial Planning.

Kaleb Paddock
Kaleb Paddock, CFP

For Inherited IRAs

If you are a non-spouse beneficiary, you cannot roll over or “put back” the money you already withdrew. “Sorry, there’s no provision to put back monies into an Inherited IRA and the CARES Act did not change this,” says Paddock. If you are a spouse beneficiary, you may be able to roll over the RMD amount back into your own IRA (not the Inherited IRA) but he recommends professional guidance to understand the correct steps.

IRAs and 401(k)s

If you made the distribution in the last 60 days, you can “put it back” in your IRA or 401(k) using the 60-day rollover rules that existed before the CARES Act, Paddock notes, but, since you withdrew from your account very early in the year and longer than 60 days ago, you cannot use the 60-day rollover rules.

“However,” he adds, “if you have been adversely affected by COVID-19 you can qualify for the Coronavirus-Related Distribution provision.” The IRS has defined a list of what qualifies as being “adversely affected” and it’s intentionally broad and general but you may want to receive professional guidance to confirm that you qualify as being “adversely affected”.

“This provision is effective as of Jan. 1, 2020 rather than the date the CARES Act legislation was enacted and signed,” Paddock says, adding that “Under this provision, you could roll over the amount you already withdrew and put it back in your retirement account.”

Question: What if I only took part of my RMD before the CARES Act, can I avoid taking the rest of it this year? For example: Total RMD is $10,000 and I withdrew $4,000 in February, can I skip the remaining $6,000?

Answer: Yes, you can skip taking the remaining distribution for 2020, says Paddock. The new law waives all required minimum distributions for the calendar year 2020. This RMD waiver provision is effective Jan. 1, 2020 so it applies to any RMD that would have been required in 2020.

“Furthermore,” he says, “if you turned 70 and a half in 2019, your first RMD year, but you delayed your 2019 distribution until April 1, 2020, which the law allows for your first year RMD, you could avoid taking both your 2019 and your 2020 required minimum distributions.” Consult your accountant or financial advisor to understand these rules for you personally.

Got questions about Social Security, Medicare, retirement, investments, or money in general? Get answers? Email Robert.Powell@TheStreet.com. Kim McSheridan assisted with this report.

