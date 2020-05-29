Retirement Daily
Top Stories
Ask Bob
Social Security/Medicare
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Is It Possible to Put a Pre-CARES Act 2020 RMD Back into a Retirement Account?

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only

Robert Powell, CFP®

I took my 2020 required minimum distribution (RMD) on Jan. 2, 2020. Is there any way I can put part of it back into my IRA even though it is obviously over the 60-day limit? Is there any extension for this very unusual year?

The short answer is that it doesn’t look like you can put the money back into your retirement account because it came out before Feb. 1, says Natalie Briaud Pine, CFP, lead advisor and managing partner with BRIAUD financial advisors.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

News & Commentary

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is It Possible To Take $100,000 COVID-19-Related Distribution From An IRA?

The CARES Act allows qualified individuals to take up to $100,000 of penalty-free, coronavirus-related IRA and company plan distributions during 2020.

Robert Powell, CFP®

by

Robert Powell

Retirees Face Challenges to Meet Expenses in Early Retirement: CFPB

Robert Powell, CFP®

Retired Couples Need $325,000 to Pay for Medical Expenses

How much money will you need to pay for medical expenses in retirement.

Robert Powell, CFP®

The CARES Act Relaxes Certain 401(k) Plan Loan Rules

Retirement plan loan repayments for qualified individuals normally due between March 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020 can be suspended for one year.

Robert Powell, CFP®

by

SabineDrouin

Ask Bob: The CARES Act Allows “Qualified” Individuals to Take Up to $100,000 of Penalty-free, Coronavirus-related IRA and Company Plan Distributions.

"Qualified individuals" can take a penalty-free coronavirus-related retirement plan distribution but not everyone is a "qualified individual."

Robert Powell, CFP®

Rethinking Retirement Planning During A Global Pandemic

Pre-retirees and retirees need resolve, dedication, and discipline during this period of economic and market uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.

RDGuestContributor

How to Age Successfully

Successful aging requires assessing and adapting to the physical and mental challenges that occur over time.

RDGuestContributor

by

mattmaldre

How To Check On The Status Of Your Economic Impact Payment

Learn how to check on the status of your stimulus check

Robert Powell, CFP®

Social Security Is Not Going Bankrupt

Social Security is sturdy. What’s jittery is our own ability to make the best possible decisions about our own Social Security-claiming strategy during a crisis.

RDGuestContributor

by

Robert Powell

Get Questions About The CARES Act? Get Answers! Ask Bob

The CARES Act allows qualified individuals to take up to $100,000 of penalty-free, coronavirus-related retirement plan distributions during 2020.

Robert Powell, CFP®