There is no penalty for 2021 and 2022 RMD failures, according to the just-published IRS Notice 2022-53 about SECURE Act RMDs, explains Denise Appleby, CEO of Appleby Retirement Consulting, Inc.

Key points:

SECURE Act language suggested that there is no annual RMD for designated beneficiaries

As a result, designated beneficiaries who inherited IRAs in 2020 and 2021 might not have taken RMDs for 2021 and 2022 even though some of these beneficiaries should have, if the owners had died after the RMD beginning date

The question was: Will these beneficiaries owe the IRS a 50% excise tax for failure to take those RMDs?

Answer: No

The IRS just published Notice 2022-53, which says in part:

"To the extent a taxpayer did not take a specified RMD (as defined in Section IV.C of this notice), the IRS will not assert that an excise tax is due under section 4974. If a taxpayer has already paid an excise tax for a missed RMD in 2021 that constitutes a specified RMD, that taxpayer may request a refund of that excise tax."

Check back for more from Appleby on this announcement.