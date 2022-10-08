Skip to main content
IRS Notice 2022-53 and RMD Penalties for Designated Beneficiaries

IRS Notice 2022-53 and RMD Penalties for Designated Beneficiaries

Adviser Denise Appleby provides a quick summary of the recent IRS notice.

iStock

Adviser Denise Appleby provides a quick summary of the recent IRS notice.

There is no penalty for 2021 and 2022 RMD failures, according to the just-published IRS Notice 2022-53 about SECURE Act RMDs, explains Denise Appleby, CEO of Appleby Retirement Consulting, Inc.

Key points:

  • SECURE Act language suggested that there is no annual RMD for designated beneficiaries 
  • As a result, designated beneficiaries who inherited IRAs in 2020 and 2021 might not have taken RMDs for 2021 and 2022 even though some of these beneficiaries should have, if the owners had died after the RMD beginning date 
  • The question was: Will these beneficiaries owe the IRS a 50% excise tax for failure to take those RMDs?

Answer: No

The IRS just published Notice 2022-53, which says in part:

"To the extent a taxpayer did not take a specified RMD (as defined in Section IV.C of this notice), the IRS will not assert that an excise tax is due under section 4974. If a taxpayer has already paid an excise tax for a missed RMD in 2021 that constitutes a specified RMD, that taxpayer may request a refund of that excise tax."

Check back for more from Appleby on this announcement.

Potential Tax Traps of the SECURE Act
News & Commentary

IRS Notice 2022-53 and RMD Penalties for Designated Beneficiaries

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
pexels-ana-stroffek-13781885
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up - Oct 2 - 8

By Retirement Daily
Student Debt Relief Options
NexGen Money

Navigating Student Debt Relief Options

By Becca Craig
pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386421
News & Commentary

Save More Money by Evaluating Your Medicare Plan During Open Enrollment

By Retirement Daily
Retirement Ageism Work-Life Balance
Retirement Jobs

Retirees Going Back to Work: Maintaining a Work-Life Balance

By Mer Brown
Screen Shot 2022-09-24 at 12.31.06 PM
Your Money

Five Tips for Caring for an Aging or Disabled Family Member

By Nicole Gopoian Wirick
Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Happens if I Do a Roth Conversion During a Major Market Downturn?

By Robert Powell, CFP
pexels-nataliya-vaitkevich-6120214
Your Money

There’s More to Risk than Market Risk

By Thomas Rindahl
online-marketing-hIgeoQjS_iE-unsplash
Social Security/Medicare

Inflation Reduction Act and Medicare Beneficiaries

By Mer Brown