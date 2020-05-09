Retirement Daily
Financial Knowledge Can Limit Debt Exposure at Older Ages and Improve Retirement Planning

Poor financial capability can have important consequences for well-being in later life, according to Annamaria Lusardi, Olivia Mitchell, and Noemi Oggero, the authors of Understanding Debt in the Older Population. To explore aspects of financial management related to debt, the authors designed and analyzed a new module in the 2018 Health and Retirement Study along with information from the 2018 National Financial Capability Study to evaluate the factors associated with debt and debt management in later life.

The authors show that, even for older Americans, student loans and unpaid medical bills represent a large proportion of their debt, and having children also contributes to their indebtedness.

By contrast, the more financially literate have more positive financial perceptions and behaviors. Specifically, being able to answer one additional financial literacy question correctly is associated with a higher probability (3-6 percentage points) of reporting an above-average credit record and planning for retirement. Clearly, financial knowledge can help limit debt exposure at older ages.

Other Retirement Research

US Government Accountability Office: Individual Retirement Accounts: IRS Could Better Inform Taxpayers about and Detect Noncompliance Related to Unconventional Assets www.gao.gov/products/GAO-20-210 and Private Pensions: IRS and DOL Should Strengthen Oversight of Executive Retirement Plans www.gao.gov/products/GAO-20-70

AARP Public Policy Institute: The Time Has Come: Adopting a Common Data Language to Enhance Mobility www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2020/adopting-a-common-data-language-to-enhance-mobility.html

Institute for the Study of Labor: Demography and Provisions for Retirement: The Pension Composition, a Behavioral Approach www.iza.org/publications/dp/12909, Working Life and Human Capital Investment: Causal Evidence from Pension Reform www.iza.org/publications/dp/12891, and Influence in Economics and Aging www.iza.org/publications/dp/12887

Employee Benefits Research Institute: How Much More Secure Does the SECURE Act Make American Workers: Evidence From EBRI’s Retirement Security Projection Model www.ebri.org/content/how-much-more-secure-does-the-secure-act-make-american-workers-evidence-from-ebri-s-retirement-security-projection-model

National Bureau of Economic Research: Drug Firms’ Payments and Physicians’ Prescribing Behavior in Medicare Part D www.nber.org/papers/w26751

US National Center for Health Statistics: Problems Paying Medical Bills, 2018 www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db357.htm

Center for Retirement Research at Boston College: An Introduction to Police and Fire Pensions crr.bc.edu/briefs/an-introduction-to-police-and-fire-pensions/

Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research: Working and disability expectancies at old ages: the role of childhood circumstances and education www.demogr.mpg.de/en/publications_databases_6118/publications_1904/mpidr_working_papers/working_and_disability_expectancies_at_old_ages_the_role_of_childhood_circumstances_and_education_6596/

International Longevity Centre: Building the case for mid-life career interventions – A literature review informed by the experience of Aviva UK ilcuk.org.uk/building-the-case-for-mid-life-career-interventions-a-literature-review-informed-by-the-experience-of-aviva-uk/

US Social Security Administration: SSI Monthly Statistics, January 2020 www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/statcomps/ssi_monthly/2020-01/index.html

Center on Global Demography of Aging: Going Beyond GDP with a Parsimonious Indicator: Inequality-Adjusted Healthy Lifetime Income cdn1.sph.harvard.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/1288/2020/02/182_Going-beyond-GDP_2019.pdf

Urban Institute: How Have Teacher Pensions Changed since the Great Recession? www.urban.org/research/publication/how-have-teacher-pensions-changed-great-recession

News & Commentary

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is 2020 the Year of the Roth IRA Conversion?

You can convert your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA by: rollover; trustee-to-trustee transfer; and same trustee transfer.

Robert Powell

How to Put a Value on Your Retirement Income

Enhancing your retirement income can be done following specific steps. Take this current asset performance-driven evaluation of your retirement readiness.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Is the Medicare Trust Fund Insolvent?

AARP: While Medicare faces some financial challenges, the program is not “going broke,” as some may have assumed, and does not need major changes to remain strong.

Robert Powell

Ask Bob: Are All 2020 RMDs Waived Under the Cares Act?

Financial adviser Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Planning addresses whether all RMDs are waived for all retirement account owners for 2020.

Robert Powell

Are you in search of investment safe havens?

Financial adviser Bryan Kuderna reviews the more popular "safe haven" investments that provide capital preservation.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Trying to Decide Whether to Contribute to a Roth IRA or a Tradition IRA? Consider First Your Future Living Location

Examine the state taxes of your future living location before contributing to a Roth IRA or a traditional IRA.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Is It Possible to Put a Pre-Cares Act 2020 RMD Back into a Retirement Account?

Is it possible to put a 2020 RMD back into a retirement account if the RMD was taken prior to the enactment of the Cares Act?

Robert Powell

IRS publishes FAQ coronavirus relief for participants in IRAs and retirement plans under the CARES Act.

The Cares Act provides for special distribution options and rollover rules for retirement plans and IRAs and expands permissible loans from certain retirement plans. The IRS published answers to 14 of the most frequently asked questions.

Robert Powell

How to Create a Volatility-Resilient Investing System

When the volatility within our portfolio rises, staying invested and sticking with the plan can be difficult. By understanding that volatility is a normal part of investing and aligning your portfolio with your individual time-horizon and goals, you have a much greater likelihood of long-term success.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Who Are You Calling a Senior Citizen?

The AP Stylebook Online has just revised the terms journalists should use when referring to the group of people formerly known as senior citizens. Older adult(s) and older person/people are now preferred over senior citizens, seniors or elderly as a general term when appropriate and relevant.

Robert Powell